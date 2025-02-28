 Skip to main content
INVINCIBLE x On’s latest partnership is perfectly deconstructed

On, INVINCIBLE release new sneaker

While no stranger to collaborations, it’s not often that athletic company On revamps its iconic silhouettes. However, in their latest collaboration with Taiwanese streetwear label INVINCIBLE, the brand is giving one of their iconic shoes a new subtle upgrade. Adding some of INVINCIBLE’s street-style inspired touches, ON’s clean and minimalist silhouette has received some extra edge. While keeping some of the Swiss brand’s traditional aspects, this new collaborative design is a low-key mixture of both brands that appeals to all runners. With the style and ease that embodies On, this running shoe gives faithful fans an extra dose of flair. 

INVINCIBLE x On Cloudmonster 2 “Deconstructed Perfection”

man tying On INVINCIBLE shoe in grass on chair
On / On

Using On’s Cloudmonster 2 as a base for the design, the new collaboration gets its inspiration from deconstruction. Using a multi-layer upper construction with subtle contrasts and textures, the shoe’s design is still clean and simple with a slight touch of style. Touches of brown serve as pops of color throughout the shoe to offset the off-white color of the design. While the exterior saw subtle style upgrades, the technical and performance characteristics remain true to On’s brand. Using the brand’s biggest CloudTec midsole, this design contains the brand’s maximum amount of cushioning and energy return. A nylon-blend Speedboard helps aid in the design’s impact absorption and landing. 

Equipped for almost any surface you take your run on, the collaborative design is a fresh take on what has become a classic shoe. While runners will appreciate the performance aspect of the shoe, there’s no doubt that the overall style of the running shoe still works for any athleisure outfit. Available via the INVINCIBLE and ON web stores, the limited edition shoe retails for $190, with no word on whether it will continue to be stocked after its run.

