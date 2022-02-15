Kanye West’s “Sulfur Yellow” Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Kanye West’s team-up with footwear maker Adidas on the Yeezy line first dropped with the 750 in 2015. It’s going to run collectors upwards of $1,000 or $1,500 to even get near a pair of those. Fortunately, the partnership has been steadily bringing out new editions and limited colors. The new 700 “Sulfur Yellows” are some of the most subtly complex so far.

The new edition Yeezy Boost 700 follows a string of releases that take a big dose of inspiration from the original Yeezy 700 model. The “Sulfur Yellow” colorway has just been added to the creative genius’ Spring release calendar, unveiled courtesy of Yeezy Mafia and expected to be available in the next couple of months. This will continue throughout 2022 as Ye‘s Yeezy footwear catalog is expected to drop out a number of new colorways in the coming months.

The “Sulfur Yellow” color scheme flashes a pale olive-yellow upper transitioning to areas of husk yellow and taupe on the toe cap, with charcoal and tan patterning situated around the sole and midfoot areas of the sneaker.

This is mated with a solid dark oak brown sole unit that sports circular perforations typical to all Yeezy Boost 700 models. In addition, the sneaker flashes its signature reflective 3M on the side as well as underneath the mesh on the midfoot portion of the shoe. Remember, this reflector is a good way to test if your Boost 700s are the real thing.

The new drop doesn’t skimp on its ingredients either, as “Sulfur Yellow” sports the same high-quality materials other Yeezy Boost 700 models are manufactured from. This means mesh, buttery leather, and smooth suede used throughout the sneaker’s construction.

The Yeezy Boost 700 “Sulfur Yellow” is expected to release at a retail price of $240.

Coming soon after news of the “Sulfur Yellow” kicks is the return of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner.” First introduced in 2017, the re-release builds off the shoe’s popularity as an in-demand model that has already seen restocks in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Showing off a striking contrast of “Solid Grey/Chalk White/Core Black,” the shoes flash with a dash of blue and orange on their outsoles and wrap up with neon green laces and sculpted white midsoles.

The Adidas new old edition will almost certainly sell out as soon as it hits online stores. Priced at $300 retail, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” will also arrive sometime in March.

