The 10 Best Monk Strap Shoes To Step Out in Style This Season

Looking for a way to add some standout flair to your footwear rotation? It’s as easy as snapping up a pair of the best monk strap shoes. Think of them as a stylish and unique change of pace from lace-up dress shoes or Chelsea boots. Featuring either single-buckle or two-buckle closures, they’re the perfect way to really let your shoes do the talking.

Those unique closures makes them easy to put on and take off, keeping you light on your feet between meetings and date night. There’s a bit of European-inspired style behind the silhouette, a trendy staple item found at menswear trade shows and gatherings (and on menswear-inspired Pinterest boards).

You can make the shoe all your own by teaming it with a finely tailored suit or sleek business casual looks, like a Don Draper-esque sweater polo and chinos. As to the pairs you should buy now? Start with our top picks, then get ready to watch the compliments roll in as you rock this highly fashionable footwear staple.

Best Overall: Nordstrom Diego Monk Strap Loafer

A Nordstrom Diego Monk Strap Loafer.

The best monk strap shoes in our mind are sleek and crisply designed, with an agreeable price tag, to boot. Nordstrom has come up with a design that’ll pair nicely with your sharpest suit, especially in a rich tan leather.

Best Brown Leather Monk Strap Shoes: Allen Edmonds St. Johns Double Monk Strap Shoes

An Allen Edmonds St. Johns Double Monk Strap Shoe.

Allen Edmonds has always had a penchant for making the finest dress shoes on the market, right here in America. That also goes for this distinctive pair of “double monks,” finished off with brogue detailing in a carefully crafted shade of brown leather.

Best Black Leather Monk Strap Shoes: Taft Lucca Double Monk Strap Shoes

A black Taft Lucca Double Monk Strap Shoe.

If you’ve never tried a pair of shoes from Taft, these eye-catching black leather monk strap shoes are a great place to start. The premium footwear brand has a taste for the dramatic, upgrading standard black leather with a seriously cool floral pattern. Keep your suit simple and sharp to let these shoes stand out nicely.

Most Affordable: Bar III Jesse Leather Monk Strap Shoes

A Bar III Jesse Leather Monk Strap Shoe.

For just a shade under $100, get your new favorite dress shoes to rock with a suit. Subtle brogue detailing and a design exclusive to Macy’s also means these shoes deliver plenty of bang for your buck.

Best Luxury Monk Strap Shoes: George Cleverley Thomas Monk Strap Shoes

A black George Cleverley Thomas Monk Strap Shoe.

If you want to invest in the best, you’d be hard-pressed to find a brand that makes its monk strap shoes with more care and attention to detail than George Cleverley. These super-sharp monk strap shoes are best worn with a light gray or charcoal suit for classic, luxurious style.

Best for Suits: Johnston & Murphy Ellsworth Double Monk Strap Shoes

A Johnston & Murphy Ellsworth Double Monk Strap Shoes.

Monk strap shoes are a decidedly dressy pair of footwear, and these unique, brogue monk strap shoes have all the smooth style you need to complement your favorite suit. We love the handsome Bordeaux color and distinctive detailing.

Other Monk Strap Shoes We Love

Ecco Vitrus Mondial Double Monk Strap Shoes

A brown ECCO Vitrus Mondial Double Monk Strap Shoe.

If it’s a pair of crisp, cool-as-can-be monk strap shoes you want, you’re in luck. Ecco has designed this pair with comfort and long-lasting style in mind. Trade in your loafers for monk straps the next time you head into the office.

To Boot New York Conner Single Monk Strap Shoes

A black To Boot New York Conner Single Monk Strap Shoe.

Switch things up from double monk strap shoes with these well-made, expertly designed single monk strap shoes. To Boot New York has always had an eye for trends that balance the classic and current, and these monk strap shoes are no different.

Santoni Inca Double Buckle Dress Shoes

A Santoni Inca Double Buckle Dress Shoes displayed on white background.

What’s not to love about these distinctive monk strap shoes? They’re made with tremendous care and style in Italy, and the rich brown leather is sure to upgrade even your sharpest tailored looks.

Magnanni Marco II Monk Strap Shoes

A pair of black Magnanni Marco II Monk Strap Shoes.

From the classic single monk strap design to the refined and elegant gray leather, these Magnanni shoes are the epitome of dressy style. Wear them to a black tie event or with a black suit in place of black leather dress shoes.

