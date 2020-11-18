The 12 Best Chelsea Boots for Men in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

In need of a fall footwear refresh? Of course you are, and we know just where you’re going to want to go. Start with a pair of the 12 best Chelsea boots for men for effortlessly cool style, top-notch functionality, and a bit of “devil-may-care” edge this season. Call ’em some of the best shoes for men to have handy any time of year, in fact. The Chelsea boot is a sleek, sharp addition to any wardrobe, toeing the line between dressy and refined yet rugged at the same time (depending on which style you go with, of course). And certainly, you need to pull out all the stops as you search for some of the best dress boots for men.

Chelsea boots are easy to step into, they’re a perfect travel shoe for these road trip-oriented times, and plenty of your favorite boot brands make one heck of a pair of Chelsea boots alongside more traditional sneakers and lace-up boots. Step right up and step into your new favorite pair of fall boots from some of our favorite men’s clothing brands.

Thursday Boot Company Legend Chelsea Boots

Here’s what we mean when we talk about boots that toe the line between rugged and refined: These durable, traction-minded Thursday Boot Company Chelsea boots.

Taylor Stitch Ranch Boots in Saddle Tan

Leave it to Taylor Stitch to put a new spin on a tried-and-true favorite, this time using the spirit of the great outdoors to deliver a seriously rugged pair of Chelsea boots for all your seasonal adventures.

Wolverine BLVD Chelsea Boots

The BLVD Collection from Wolverine has been impressing us since it first debuted, and these sleek-yet-rugged Chelsea boots are certainly among the primary reasons why. Wear these as often as you can this fall.

Adelante Shoe Co. Mendoza Chelsea Boots

Adelante takes a precise, careful approach to handcrafting custom Chelsea boots that blend durability and style with ease.

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Chelsea Boots

Rhodes Footwear blends excellent construction with agreeable prices and plenty of versatile styling potential, and it helps that they’re sold by Huckberry.

find. Marin Men’s Chelsea Boots

Courtesy of Amazon brand find., get yourself a pair of sharp and dressy black Chelsea boots that you can wear with wool trousers and a blazer this winter.

Blundstone Original #500 Chelsea Boots

Part work boot and part Chelsea boot, Blundstone boots (by way of Australia) are the stuff of legend, adding a ton of rugged style and performance to your wardrobe.

ARIAT Midtown Rambler Chelsea Boots

Add a bit of Western-inspired flair to your footwear rotation with some of the coolest and most rugged Chelsea boots around.

Clarks Paulson Up Chelsea Boots

Stick with retro-inspired style with the sort of Chelsea boots you might have found in a shop in decades gone by. Clarks sure knows how to make a quality pair.

Steve Madden Highline Chelsea Boots

There’s something about a pair of suede Chelsea boots that screams “rock star style” to us, but luckily, this pair is affordably priced even for the non-superstars among us. Dress accordingly.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Boot

Thankfully you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on a pair of high-quality Chelsea boots, as proven by these great shoes from Kenneth Cole. Composed of sleek black leather, they’re bound to take your style game to the next level.

Jack Erwin Ellis Chelsea Boot

Built entirely of brown suede, the Ellis from Jack Erwin is about classic a Chelsea boot as you’re likely to find on the market. With its padded insole and reinforced stacked heel, this accessory is as visually striking as it is functional. Just make sure you know how to clean suede shoes before making a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations