norda releases new ‘super’ sneaker that brings the tech

It’s no secret that the athletic company, norda, knows its way around a running shoe. For some time now, the brand has become a staple for its durable and advanced features that give every runner a comfortable and stylish fit. With an entire section of the website dedicated to some of the most extreme athletic achievements accomplished with the help of norda, it’s no wonder why runners have come to embrace the brand entirely. In their newest release, norda takes it to the next level with a new shoe that offers ‘Speed For A Lifetime.’ With a new campaign geared toward the shoe’s durability and longevity, the new sneaker is all about the tech that enables runners to continue reaching their goals. Combining lightweight features and performance tech, the new ‘super’ sneaker is a must for anyone looking to hit the trails soon.

Keep running with norda 005

Made with norda’s Open Weave Bio-Dyneema uppers, the sneaker has an open mesh material that allows maximum breathability and rapid water drainage. Norda 005 also comes equipped with a smooth microsuede tongue to reduce heat and mold perfectly to the foot. Available in a sleek off-white ‘Neva’ hue, the minimalist and neutral colorway of the shoe acts as the perfect contrast against the trails. The main star of the sneaker is undoubtedly the shoe’s Arnitel midsole. Although only taking up 30% of the shoe’s midsole, the TPEE foam offers maximum energy return, giving runners the most spring in their step. Even though the sneaker only weighs 7.5 ounces, it comes equipped with double insoles, one molded, and a die-cut insole for reduced weight. As if the footwear technology wasn’t already advanced, the norda 005 comes with the first global release of the Vibram Megagrip Elite rubber. This new lightweight and maximum traction outsole will keep you stable on race days. Now available for purchase via norda and HBX’s web stores, this futuristic design retails for only $325.

Shop Now