Japanese artisans update an icon in a big way

Clothing brands and clothing stores come and go, it seems, every year. It is a tough business. So when a store sticks around for a decade, people start paying attention and begin to see them as staples of their wardrobe and their neighborhood. Standard & Strange started in buildings that used to act as municipal stables in San Francisco before being retrofitted to the storefront S&S is known for today. After years of housing some of the most beloved brands in Oakland and across the waters in Japan, the brand is getting a leather jacket all its own. The Standard & Strange x Y’2 Low Altitude MA-1 Jacket is exclusive and takes an icon to a new level.

Updating an icon in a big way

Y’2 has been making the finest leather goods in Japan since the 1980s, and they are updating a classic design in a big way. The original MA-1 was the first nylon body flight jacket issued to pilots to keep them warm in the day’s tighter and more compact cockpits. The new version from S&S takes that nylon design and updates it with a leather version that is perfect for today.

It is based on a jacket one of the founders saw as a child, keeping it in line with the company’s original goal of providing customers with clothing they love and would wear. It is available for pre-order until November 25th.

Specs Made in Japan 1.5mm black sheep leather Heavyweight nylon lining Zip placket Full zip front with internal zipper shield Knit wool ribbing at cuffs, collar, and hem

Pre-order here