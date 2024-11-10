Japanese artisans update an icon in a big way

Clothing brands and clothing stores come and go, it seems, every year. It is a tough business. So when a store sticks around for a decade, people start paying attention and begin to see them as staples of their wardrobe and their neighborhood. Standard & Strange started in buildings that used to act as municipal stables in San Francisco before being retrofitted to the storefront S&S is known for today. After years of housing some of the most beloved brands in Oakland and across the waters in Japan, the brand is getting a leather jacket all its own. The Standard & Strange x Y’2 Low Altitude MA-1 Jacket is exclusive and takes an icon to a new level.
Updating an icon in a big way
Y’2 has been making the finest leather goods in Japan since the 1980s, and they are updating a classic design in a big way. The original MA-1 was the first nylon body flight jacket issued to pilots to keep them warm in the day’s tighter and more compact cockpits. The new version from S&S takes that nylon design and updates it with a leather version that is perfect for today.
It is based on a jacket one of the founders saw as a child, keeping it in line with the company’s original goal of providing customers with clothing they love and would wear. It is available for pre-order until November 25th.
|Specs
|Made in Japan
|1.5mm black sheep leather
|Heavyweight nylon lining
|Zip placket
|Full zip front with internal zipper shield
|Knit wool ribbing at cuffs, collar, and hem