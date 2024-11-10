 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Y’2 creates Japanese leather jacket exclusively for Standard & Strange

Japanese artisans update an icon in a big way

By
Standard & Strange x Y2 tag
Standard & Strange

Clothing brands and clothing stores come and go, it seems, every year. It is a tough business. So when a store sticks around for a decade, people start paying attention and begin to see them as staples of their wardrobe and their neighborhood. Standard & Strange started in buildings that used to act as municipal stables in San Francisco before being retrofitted to the storefront S&S is known for today. After years of housing some of the most beloved brands in Oakland and across the waters in Japan, the brand is getting a leather jacket all its own. The Standard & Strange x Y’2 Low Altitude MA-1 Jacket is exclusive and takes an icon to a new level.

Updating an icon in a big way

Standard & Strange x Y2 flatlay
Standard & Strange

Y’2 has been making the finest leather goods in Japan since the 1980s, and they are updating a classic design in a big way. The original MA-1 was the first nylon body flight jacket issued to pilots to keep them warm in the day’s tighter and more compact cockpits. The new version from S&S takes that nylon design and updates it with a leather version that is perfect for today.

Recommended Videos

It is based on a jacket one of the founders saw as a child, keeping it in line with the company’s original goal of providing customers with clothing they love and would wear. It is available for pre-order until November 25th.

Specs
Made in Japan
1.5mm black sheep leather
Heavyweight nylon lining
Zip placket
Full zip front with internal zipper shield
Knit wool ribbing at cuffs, collar, and hem

Pre-order here

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The Tie Bar channels The Windy City in fall collection
Chicago takes center stage in The Tie Bar's fall collection
the tie bar fall 2024 shirt and in office building

So many stores have become monstrosities in their surroundings. If you have ever been somewhere that feels truly magical and then taken out of the moment when you run into an Apple store, you know what we're talking about. The Tie Bar's flagship store in Chicago doesn't feel the same. A collection of decorative window displays framed by a black facade fades into the line of buildings of W Armitage Ave, preserving the energy of the street and the city of Chicago. Of course, their hometown is high on their list and became the inspiration of The Tie Bar fall 2024 collection, capturing the feel of the city and the serene midwestern fall.
Channeling Chicago

The collection isn't just any line thrown together to grasp the season's trends. The Core Collection from The Tie Bar channels the aesthetic and aura of the company's hometown, Chicago. The Tie Bar president, Michelle Kohanzo, explains how they brought about the love of the city.

Read more
Taylor Stitch’s new Treadwell Collection field tested in Alaska
Stay warm and stylish with the Treadwell
Man in the woods in Taylor Stitch Peacoat

Halloween is in the past; we have made it through the election, and now only Thanksgiving stands between us and the impending cold as winter approaches. Of course, you could fall into a few different camps: the ones excited about winter, the ones dreading winter, or the ones who don't care either way. If you are in the first or the third camp, it likely means you have become accustomed to the cold and how to guard against it. If you are in any of the camps, you may want to guard against it with a new collection from one of our favorite brands. The Taylor Stitch Treadwell Collection is the latest winter line guaranteed to keep you warm and happy all season long as we count the days until spring.
Tough enough for the harshest environments

The Treadwell Collection draws inspiration from the functional and thought-out gear of the explorers of our past to create new and innovative pieces that can withstand anything your life throws at them. It has been field-tested against the snow-swept shores of Douglas Island, AK, and claims to be ready for the world's wild and untamed environments. Of course, it isn't just for far-off adventures; with 25 pieces ranging from outerwear and layering pieces to pants and accessories, the Treadwell Collection is perfect for your day-to-day in the colder months. Some of the collection's standouts are The Fisherman's Sweater in Dark Navy Merino, The Ranger Shirt in Tarnished Copper with Blanket Stripe, and The High Plains Coat in Walnut Shearling.
Taylor Stitch Treadwell Collection

Read more
Ariat wants to make you look like Rip with “Yellowstone” collection
Western Icon Teams with Western Television Phenomenon
Ariat x Yellowstone Man and Woman in Field

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his team of people on the Dutton Ranch changed the world when they hit the screens. Not only were people fascinated by characters like Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), but they may have been even more smitten with the wardrobe. Not many TV series can boast that they launched a full-blown fashion trend, but Yellowstone has done just that. Now, Western icon brand Ariat has teamed up with the series to develop a collection that will make you look like you belong on the back of a horse and, hopefully, not at the train station.

“Because Ariat is engrained in the Western communities that Yellowstone is based on, our clothing and boots have organically shown up on the show throughout the years," says Megan Iwersen, Ariat’s Chief Product Officer. "Now, with the Ariat x Yellowstone collaboration, Ariat is even more visible in the Yellowstone universe and is more accessible to those fans captivated by the American West. Johnetta helped us develop Western looks that both honor our heritage and deliver a modern aesthetic for anyone wanting to incorporate a bit of Western flair into their wardrobe.”
Not just inspired by "Yellowstone"

Read more