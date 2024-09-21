The Rogbid Air 1 smartwatch was designed for outdoor sports enthusiasts

Adventure just got smarter with the launch of the Rogbid Air 1, a bold new smartwatch crafted for thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. More than just a watch, the Air 1 is your all-in-one adventure companion, blending rugged durability with smart tech to elevate your outdoor experiences. Whether you’re scaling mountains, navigating dense forests, or simply exploring new horizons, this watch is built to keep pace with your wildest journeys. Here’s everything you need to know about the Air 1:

The Rogbid Air 1 is perfectly suited for a variety of rough-and-tough outdoor activities. Hikers and campers will appreciate its built-in flashlight and infrared lights, which ensure that users are never left in the dark during night hikes, camping trips, or low-light activities. It also has a handy laser pointer for guides or team leaders during group expeditions.

The watch features a 1.85-inch full-screen display with a high resolution of 400×400 pixels, and its responsive touchscreen makes it easy to navigate even in the most challenging conditions.

Constructed with a full-metal frame and durable Panda Glass, the Rogbid Air 1 is engineered to endure tough environments. With its IP68 waterproof rating, this smartwatch is well-equipped to handle dust, dirt, and water, making it an ideal companion for your favorite outdoor sport, no matter the weather.

In addition to its rugged design, the Rogbid Air 1 comes packed with essential health and fitness features. Powered by the HX3918 sensor, the watch provides precise health monitoring, including heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking, sleep monitoring, and women’s health tracking. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch supports over 100 sports modes so that users can analyze their performance across a wide range of activities.

Battery life is another key highlight of the Rogbid Air 1. With a 500mAh battery, the watch can last up to 7 days of regular use or up to 30 days in power-saving mode, which makes it ideal for extended trips and adventures without the need for frequent recharging. The device also supports Bluetooth calls, AI Assistant, and convenient features such as a compass, smart notifications, and music control.

Available in Fire Orange and Jet Black, the Rogbid Air 1 embraces comfort and style and comes with two strap options: silicone or stainless steel. Priced at $49.99, the smartwatch is now available for purchase through the Rogbid Official Store.

With its blend of durability, outdoor-specific features, and advanced fitness tracking, the Rogbid Air 1 is set to provide adventurers with a reliable and multifunctional watch for their next outdoor pursuit. Its affordability makes it accessible to a wide range of users, while its long battery life and practical design ensure it’s ready for any challenge. Whether you’re navigating the wild or tracking your fitness goals, the Rogbid Air 1 is poised to become an essential companion for your outdoor lifestyle.