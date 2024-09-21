 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Rogbid Air 1 smartwatch was designed for outdoor sports enthusiasts

By
Rogbid Air 1
Rogbid

Adventure just got smarter with the launch of the Rogbid Air 1, a bold new smartwatch crafted for thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. More than just a watch, the Air 1 is your all-in-one adventure companion, blending rugged durability with smart tech to elevate your outdoor experiences. Whether you’re scaling mountains, navigating dense forests, or simply exploring new horizons, this watch is built to keep pace with your wildest journeys. Here’s everything you need to know about the Air 1:

Rogbid releases the Air 1, a new smartwatch for thrill-seekers

The Rogbid Air 1 is perfectly suited for a variety of rough-and-tough outdoor activities. Hikers and campers will appreciate its built-in flashlight and infrared lights, which ensure that users are never left in the dark during night hikes, camping trips, or low-light activities. It also has a handy laser pointer for guides or team leaders during group expeditions.

Recommended Videos

The watch features a 1.85-inch full-screen display with a high resolution of 400×400 pixels, and its responsive touchscreen makes it easy to navigate even in the most challenging conditions.

Constructed with a full-metal frame and durable Panda Glass, the Rogbid Air 1 is engineered to endure tough environments. With its IP68 waterproof rating, this smartwatch is well-equipped to handle dust, dirt, and water, making it an ideal companion for your favorite outdoor sport, no matter the weather.

In addition to its rugged design, the Rogbid Air 1 comes packed with essential health and fitness features. Powered by the HX3918 sensor, the watch provides precise health monitoring, including heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking, sleep monitoring, and women’s health tracking. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch supports over 100 sports modes so that users can analyze their performance across a wide range of activities.

Battery life is another key highlight of the Rogbid Air 1. With a 500mAh battery, the watch can last up to 7 days of regular use or up to 30 days in power-saving mode, which makes it ideal for extended trips and adventures without the need for frequent recharging. The device also supports Bluetooth calls, AI Assistant, and convenient features such as a compass, smart notifications, and music control.

Available in Fire Orange and Jet Black, the Rogbid Air 1 embraces comfort and style and comes with two strap options: silicone or stainless steel. Priced at $49.99, the smartwatch is now available for purchase through the Rogbid Official Store.

With its blend of durability, outdoor-specific features, and advanced fitness tracking, the Rogbid Air 1 is set to provide adventurers with a reliable and multifunctional watch for their next outdoor pursuit. Its affordability makes it accessible to a wide range of users, while its long battery life and practical design ensure it’s ready for any challenge. Whether you’re navigating the wild or tracking your fitness goals, the Rogbid Air 1 is poised to become an essential companion for your outdoor lifestyle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
This Tag Heuer F1 watch collab might be our favorite nostalgic throwback yet
TAG Heuer partners with Kith for Formula 1 watch
TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 watches

In its heyday, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection was a sensation, with the '80s and '90s seeing commercial success with over 20 vibrant colors. Ronnie Fieg, founder of Kith, a streetwear brand known for items that take us back to the days when life just seemed simpler, is resurrecting these TAG Heuer watches, though they will cost more than the previous timepieces, with the originals selling for between $130 and $390.

With over 3 million sold, these colorful watches carry a deep sense of nostalgia for millennials, who to this day are a generation seemingly obsessed with the past, and that is why these new TAG Heuer watches will probably sell well once again. Plus, Max Verstappen recently wore one at the Miami Grand Prix, and with the 2-time World Champion's face on something, it always sells big.

Read more
F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s watch collection to be auctioned (and it’s great)
Buy Michael Schumacher's championship watch
April 2006. F1 World Championship. Grand Prix of San Marino. Michael Schumacher, Germany, Ferrari, winner, celebrating on the podium with Fernando Alonso and Juan-Pablo Montoya.

If you want to own a little bit of F1 history, you have the chance to buy one of Michael Schumacher’s watches. The German racing legend jointly holds the record for most F1 world championships won, sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton with seven. Like Lewis, Schumacher also has an impressive watch collection, though that is about to get a bit smaller.

In total, eight of Schumacher’s timepieces are set to go under the hammer in May. All-in-all, around $4.8 million is expected to be raised, though there’s a chance this figure could be significantly higher should two affluent fans get into a bidding war.

Read more
Garmin, Seiko, G-SHOCK, and more: Our picks for best outdoor watches in 2024
Our picks for the best outdoor watches for men
Man on bike in Apple watch

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you need the perfect wrist companion for all of your adventures. Whether you're biking and hiking on rugged terrain or simply tracking your fitness goals, you need a watch that keeps time, looks stylish, and can handle your activities. We've created a list of the best outdoor watches, including brands like Garmin, Seiko, G-SHOCK, and Suunto.

We've focused on features like GPS tracking, construction, and top-tier technology to bring you what we think are the top outdoor watches at the moment. Whether you're a seasoned explorer, a fan of going to the gym, or someone who appreciates these types of manly watches, there's a timepiece to suit every taste and lifestyle, including yours. Each of these watches brings its own bit of flair to the world of outdoor watches, from Seiko to the famously tough G-SHOCK brand.
The best outdoor watches for men

Read more