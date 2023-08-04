Exclusive: Razer launched an entire line of clothing meant for gamers — meet the Xanthus Collection

We’ve got some breaking news that’ll make you want to level up your style game in the real world just as you do in your favorite virtual realms. Razer, the legendary gaming brand, has just rolled out its latest creation — the Xanthus Collection.

We had a chance to catch up with Bob Picunko, the Director of Marketing at Razer USA, who spilled the beans on the inspiration behind the Xanthus Collection. He revealed that Razer’s in-house apparel team has been on a creative spree since 2020, releasing a variety of both capsule and evergreen collections. The journey began with the striking Razer Seeker//Creed, and since then, they have been exploring different aesthetics while staying true to Razer’s iconic black and Razer-green design. The result? Xanthus, a collection that brings to life a narrative centered around the perfect blend of “utility and style” — something every gamer craves.

Recommended Videos

Xanthus Collection — For gamers, by gamers

Now, you might be wondering, who’s the target audience for Xanthus? Well, it’s all in the tagline, “For Gamers. By Gamers.” Gaming has moved way beyond the confines of dark basements; it’s now a vibrant part of mainstream culture. And as the gaming community expands, so does the demand for gaming lifestyle attire that fits right into the streetwear scene. With Xanthus, Razer brings that dream to life, catering to gamers and gaming enthusiasts alike, whether they’re ruling the virtual battleground or hitting the real streets with their gaming swag.

Streetwear or home-and-gaming, which one did Razer have in mind while designing Xanthus? The answer might surprise you because, with Xanthus, they aimed for both.

The collection offers a unique practical meets stylish approach. Picunko explained that the goal was to create a line that bridges the gap between functional gaming gear and fashionable streetwear. The team at Razer wanted to provide gamers with apparel that not only elevates their gaming experience but also allows them to express their gaming identity confidently in any setting.

“Xanthus specifically delivers a narrative that centers around how utility meets style across this provocative collection,” he shared. The seamless transition from comfort during gaming sessions to stylish attire for social occasions was a crucial aspect they focused on. The idea was to give gamers a wardrobe they could take pride in, something that represents their passion for gaming while still being stylish and versatile.

Gaming gear goes green — Razer’s commitment to sustainability

As we all know, sustainability is more critical now than ever before, and Razer takes this responsibility seriously. The Xanthus Collection is a testament to Razer’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Picunko emphasized that sustainability is a core focus for Razer as a company, and it’s a value they bring to every product, including their apparel lines. “For Xanthus, we focused on high-quality materials to maximize wear and reduce waste, ensuring our fans can enjoy wearing our gear for years to come,” he stated.

What’s available in the Xanthus Collection?

The Xanthus Collection offers a wide range of apparel and accessories that cater to every desired look. Here’s what you can find in this epic lineup: Tanks and tees made from high-quality, breathable materials; comfy shorts for relaxing at home or hitting the streets; caps and bucket hats that add the perfect finishing touch to your outfit; and crossbody and tote bags that are all lightweight and waterproof.

Of course, each piece is more than just your average t-shirt or bag. For example, the Razer Xanthus Double Pocket Oversized Tee features a “for gamers, by gamers” detachable strap with a carabiner, and the Razer Xanthus Crossbody Bag fits gaming handheld devices and mobile controllers. The Xanthus Collection was officially launched in July and is now available for purchase on Razer’s official website, RazerStores, and selected retailers.

The future of Razer’s apparel efforts

When asked about Razer’s future plans for their apparel division, Picunko remained tight-lipped about unannounced products but hinted at exciting things on the horizon. He revealed that Razer has a healthy mix of both innovative Razer collections and potential partner collaborations. Fans can expect more unique collaborations similar to those with BAPE, TUMI, and Retrosuperfuture.

“It’s an exciting time for Razer apparel, and we can’t wait to share more with our community when the time is right,” Picunko teased.

As we wrapped up our conversation with Picunko, it became evident that the Xanthus Collection is a true reflection of Razer’s dedication to gamers. From its inception to its sustainable design philosophy, Xanthus epitomizes the blend of fashion and functionality that caters to the diverse gaming community.

Editors' Recommendations