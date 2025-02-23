 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Dockers pays homage to their origins with Eighty-Six collection

Experience styles from the past with Dockers' new collection

By
Dockers 1986 button up shirt
Dockers

Vintage is about as in as it has ever been, and you can find an old-school look around every corner of the industry that has been updated and reimagined for the modern world. While many brands are starting to look deep into their archives to find the perfect reboot, one brand is locking in on its origins to strike at the red-hot nostalgia. The Dockers Eighty-Six Collection is taking inspiration from the year they launched to bring us a handful of old-school looks we can enjoy in a new-school way.

“We’re going back to the moment it all started,” says Nic Rendic, Global Creative Director. “The Eighty-Six collection honors our legacy by revisiting the timeless designs that defined casual style and updating them for the present era. It’s like the good ol’ days, but better.”

Recommended Videos

Reaching back for nostalgia

Dockers 1986 pleated pant
Dockers

Some of the key styles in the collection are The Original Pleated Chino, which is modeled after the original Dockers pant from 1986, featuring an oversized fit, unisex design, 100% cotton twill and vintage detailing. The Patched Alpha Chino, which has been a fan favorite, has been reimagined with vintage-inspired details and a patchwork design. The Utility Pant, a quintessential workwear style—is brought to life with an oversized fit, durable ripstop fabric, double knee patch, and a screenprint design.

With the newest obsession much of the industry is having with the vintage looks and our need as consumers to indulge in the nostalgia that accompanies it, Dockers is finding their origins a great place to carve out a place for themselves.

Dockers Eighty-Six Collection

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
KESTIN goes with the flow with SS25 collection
Disappear to the blanket bog of Northern Scotland
KESTIN SS25 colorful jacket

There are some things about Scotland that everyone can say they love with a passion. There is the kilt; c'mon, those things are the definition of manliness. Who doesn't love watching Mel Gibson and his friends best the English? Golf. We love golf, and we can't for the life of us figure out how they invented this game with all that Scottish whiskey around. That's another one, Scottish whiskey. But one of the things that is more divisive about Scottland is the weather. There are a lot of gray days with a ton of rainfall, creating bog lands all over the country. One of those boglands is called Flow Country and is the inspiration for the KESTIN Spring and Summer 2025 collection. Whether you are looking for suiting or light outerwear, these are the perfect garments for Northern Scotland's dreary and somehow romantic weather.
Perfect for the cool and rainy atmosphere of Northern Scotland

If you are braving the wet weather, the high winds, or any other of the less than ideal conditions, the suiting in this collection is the perfect friend you need for the day. The Stac Blazer combines a heritage chore coat with the more traditional suit coat, making it the combination of style and function you need this spring. The collection also uses Japanese seersucker fabric with custom floral prints that give you the spring feel every spring and summer collection should have. And no KESTIN SS collection would be complete without the annual ORMISTON jacket; this year sports a Japanese jacquard.
KESTIN

Read more
Say goodbye to wrinkles: How to fold a shirt like a pro
Packing or storing, keep your shirts wearable
Flannel folded

Let's face it: We all want everything in our lives to be easier than they already are. If we could design our lives we would wake up and the coffee is already brewed. Breakfast is already made. We would be able to go through our lives without having to spend time on all of the most mundane tasks that litter our day. If you are anything like us, one of the most mundane and dreaded tasks that litter our day and are the bane of our existence is the laundry. In particular, once the laundry comes out of the dryer, you must make that trip from the basket to its final storage space.

Alas, the world is still such that we don't have robots doing our household chores for us so we have to learn how to do things for ourselves. One of the most important parts of doing your laundry is folding the garments so they are unwrinkled when you want to wear them. Here is how to fold a shirt the best way to keep it wearable whenever you want to look your best.
Remove wrinkles before you fold

Read more
CNCPTS x Burton celebrates three decades with ‘Rabbit Hole’
Skate or Snow, this is a collaboration 29 years old
CNCPTS x Burton hat and fleece

Whether you are a fan of skating or snowboarding, you are likely familiar with CNCPTS apparel and Burton Boards. Both have been a mainstay in the industry for a long time and have been frequent collaborators. Now, 29 years after they first got together, they unite again for the CNCPTS x Burton Rabbit Hole collection. They are also bringing in Todd Bratrud, legendary illustrator and designer who created some of the most sought-after footwear collaborations of the early 2000s to make the collection unique and dig into the brand's heritage.

“We have skateboard culture to thank for CNCPTS relationship with Burton, so when we approached this project, we wanted to incorporate aspects of both into the product,” says CNCPTS Creative Director Deon Point. “We have the utmost respect for everything Todd has given to the world of skate. While the footwear iterations allowed us to get creative, there’s only so far you can take it with materials and execution. Todd’s artwork took the inspiration behind each project to new heights.”
Artistic boards and apparel

Read more