Dockers pays homage to their origins with Eighty-Six collection

Vintage is about as in as it has ever been, and you can find an old-school look around every corner of the industry that has been updated and reimagined for the modern world. While many brands are starting to look deep into their archives to find the perfect reboot, one brand is locking in on its origins to strike at the red-hot nostalgia. The Dockers Eighty-Six Collection is taking inspiration from the year they launched to bring us a handful of old-school looks we can enjoy in a new-school way.

“We’re going back to the moment it all started,” says Nic Rendic, Global Creative Director. “The Eighty-Six collection honors our legacy by revisiting the timeless designs that defined casual style and updating them for the present era. It’s like the good ol’ days, but better.”

Reaching back for nostalgia

Some of the key styles in the collection are The Original Pleated Chino, which is modeled after the original Dockers pant from 1986, featuring an oversized fit, unisex design, 100% cotton twill and vintage detailing. The Patched Alpha Chino, which has been a fan favorite, has been reimagined with vintage-inspired details and a patchwork design. The Utility Pant, a quintessential workwear style—is brought to life with an oversized fit, durable ripstop fabric, double knee patch, and a screenprint design.

With the newest obsession much of the industry is having with the vintage looks and our need as consumers to indulge in the nostalgia that accompanies it, Dockers is finding their origins a great place to carve out a place for themselves.

Dockers Eighty-Six Collection