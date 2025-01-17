 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Oris celebrates 60 years of the Divers Sixty-Five with a retro reissue

The 60th anniversary edition timepiece looks like the first Divers watch from 1965

By
Oris Divers Sixty Five 60th Anniversary Edition
Oris Divers Sixty Five 60th Anniversary Edition Oris / Oris

Since 2025 is the 60th anniversary of the Divers Sixty Five, the brand unveiled a reimagined model from the ‘60s to mark this major achievement.

As a watch with a rich history dating back to the ‘60s, the memory of the Divers Sixty Five still lives on to this day. The first model was rolled out in 1965 with a rather small casing (36mm), complemented by stick markers and unique numerals on the dial.

Recommended Videos

When the watch was launched into the market, it didn’t get a lot of traction, but people became more interested in the watch as time passed—the Divers Sixty-Five was desired by many in the ‘70s.

Vintage Oris Divers Sixty Five
Vintage Oris Divers Sixty Five Oris / Oris

Despite all this, Oris wasn’t quite focused on upgrades, nor did it pay attention to this model for decades. In 2015, the design was revamped to keep up with the times and relaunched on the brand’s 50th anniversary. Unlike the first launch, this watch garnered a lot of popularity within a short period.

Since the original piece had a rather small casing, the 50th-anniversary model was upscaled to 40mm, something that’s large enough to sit on the wrist without looking too tiny.

2015 Oris Diver Sixty Five
2015 Oris Diver Sixty Five Oris / Oris

Oris also removed the date window at the 3’Oclock denotation and moved it just above 6 o’clock for a cleaner look.

The 2025 edition is fitted with a 40mm case, a sleeker casing than the one featured in the previous generation.

While the 2015 model was rolled out with a date function, the 2025 Oris Divers Sixty-Five has a clean dial and doesn’t come with the date function.

A few inscriptions have also been altered to bring back the original retro look. Just like the original watch from 1965, the new Divers has stylish inscriptions at the 6 o’clock and 12 o’clock denotations.

When it comes to performance, the 2025 Oris Divers Sixty-Five draws energy from the Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, a self-winding mechanism that offers a 38-hour power reserve. It is priced at $2,500—turns out that this new Diver is more affordable than other models from this collection.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Oris embraces the year of the snake with a stunning limited edition ProPilot X
Oris recently rolled out the ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition
Oris ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition

As everyone awaits New Year celebrations, Oris took a bold step; it analyzed 2025, according to the Chinese Zodiac, and then created a watch that embodies such elements while preparing for the Chinese New Year.

2025 aligns with the year of the snake in the Chinese Zodiac—a representation of mystery, transformation, elegance, good luck, wit, and prosperity.

Read more
A rare trailblazer celebrates 20 years of denim outfit building
New winter collection shows off two decades of trailblazing
Paige couple on a grassy hill

A woman at the top is one of the rarest things in the fashion world. Men have historically dominated the CEOs of fashion houses. For some reason, men designing women's clothing was something we just accepted as an everyday occurrence. But the opposite isn't true very often. A woman designing men's clothing is a rare thing, and given the fact that most men defer to their female partners for style advice, it never should have been. Enter Paige Adams-Gellar, a former fit model (whose body type can be thanked for the Seven for All Mankind jeans line) who launched her own denim brand, and you have the Paige brand. The Paige Winter Collection drops to give us the perfect companion to any outfit.
Layering with winter basics

One of the things that makes Paige so effortlessly luxurious is that they always start with denim. They found the perfect mix of comfort, fit, and style and have built looks ever since. Once you have the ideal denim, you can build out from there and pair it with anything your heart desires. Paige's winter collection focuses on the timeless basics you need to layer up for the changing temperatures we all deal with as the winter months fade in and then just as quickly fade out. You can start with the Transcend Normandie Strait Jean and easily build out the perfect holiday layers with the Cash Crew, the Finsbury Sweater Polo, and the Wilbur Overshirt. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without Paige's winter accessories like the Elder Beanie and the Blakeslee Scarf. The 2024 Winter Collection is the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of female leadership.
Paige men's winter collection

Read more
New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore celebrates five years of style with a new sneaker
New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore release new shoe
pair of new balance sneakers

The partnership between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore is nothing short of a love match. After five years of stylish collaborations, the pair have again finished the year with another sneaker release. When these two brands work together the result will be trendy, exclusive, and practical. Although the pairing has only been around for half a decade, the brands have successfully released sneaker after sneaker that encapsulates both brands perfectly. New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore are returning to one of their very first partnerships for what might be their last collaboration of the year. Reviving the very first shoe of their collaboration, both brands have updated the silhouette to showcase just how far the East Coast-based brands have come. 
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 997

Returning to the Made in the USA 997, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are remixing their original collaborative sneaker for a more colorful design. Using mixed materials, multi-colored silhouettes, suede overlays, and mesh underlays the sneaker boasts a more refined yet fun look than its predecessor. The ENCAP midsole and rubber outsole complete the design giving the sneaker a premium look from the inside out. Along with the multi-colored sneaker, the pair have released numerous clothing items that pair perfectly with the footwear. Donning colors like olive green, red, yellow, and blue, this sneaker is anything but subtle or minimalist. Available via Aimé Leon Dore’s web store, the sneaker retails for $220. While the collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, their newest sneaker drop is the perfect culmination of five years of style and iconic silhouettes.

Read more