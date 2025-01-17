Oris celebrates 60 years of the Divers Sixty-Five with a retro reissue

Since 2025 is the 60th anniversary of the Divers Sixty Five, the brand unveiled a reimagined model from the ‘60s to mark this major achievement.

As a watch with a rich history dating back to the ‘60s, the memory of the Divers Sixty Five still lives on to this day. The first model was rolled out in 1965 with a rather small casing (36mm), complemented by stick markers and unique numerals on the dial.

When the watch was launched into the market, it didn’t get a lot of traction, but people became more interested in the watch as time passed—the Divers Sixty-Five was desired by many in the ‘70s.

Despite all this, Oris wasn’t quite focused on upgrades, nor did it pay attention to this model for decades. In 2015, the design was revamped to keep up with the times and relaunched on the brand’s 50th anniversary. Unlike the first launch, this watch garnered a lot of popularity within a short period.

Since the original piece had a rather small casing, the 50th-anniversary model was upscaled to 40mm, something that’s large enough to sit on the wrist without looking too tiny.

Oris also removed the date window at the 3’Oclock denotation and moved it just above 6 o’clock for a cleaner look.

The 2025 edition is fitted with a 40mm case, a sleeker casing than the one featured in the previous generation.

While the 2015 model was rolled out with a date function, the 2025 Oris Divers Sixty-Five has a clean dial and doesn’t come with the date function.

A few inscriptions have also been altered to bring back the original retro look. Just like the original watch from 1965, the new Divers has stylish inscriptions at the 6 o’clock and 12 o’clock denotations.

When it comes to performance, the 2025 Oris Divers Sixty-Five draws energy from the Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, a self-winding mechanism that offers a 38-hour power reserve. It is priced at $2,500—turns out that this new Diver is more affordable than other models from this collection.