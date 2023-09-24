The turquoise accents are inspired by the team's sail

Omega, one of the most beloved brands in men’s watches, is commemorating the 37th America’s Cup with the release of a special edition Seamaster capable of functioning at twice the depth world-class divers are capable of. The “Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m,” which features a striking black and turquoise design, will cost $13,300.

The turquoise on the watch is a tribute to the New Zealand sailing team, which Omega has sponsored since 1995. Team New Zealand’s logo also features an image of the America’s Cup itself. Unsurprisingly, the “Auld Mug” features on the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, acting as the second hand’s counterweight.

At three-o-clock on the dial is a “countdown indicator,” which is a nod toward pre-race protocol. While you may not find much use for it in day-to-day life, “regatta timers” are pretty handy in the yacht racing world. They’re used to count down to the point where yachts are allowed to cross the start line.

The caseback includes the Team New Zealand logo, along with its iconic fern sail. The back itself is attached via a NAIAD lock, and its edges are adorned with the words “Planet Ocean Deep Black” along with details on the watch’s water resistance.

A unidirectional ceramic bezel is also present, with this being a diving watch and all. The bezel’s diving scale is set in white enamel, and the Super-LumiNova dot on the 12 marker ensures you’ll be able to view this vital indicator even if you dive beyond the sun’s reach. Other parts, like the watch’s hands and hour markers, also glow in the dark.

Barcelona is hosting the 37th America’s Cup, which is due to take place between August and October 2024. Sailing teams from around the world, including one from New Zealand, will be competing to win the oldest sporting trophy still in use. The new watch isn’t the first Seamaster Omega has designed to celebrate the cup and Team New Zealand. The Swiss Watchmaker produced a similarly motivated commemorative timepiece back in 2015.

The Omega Seamaster is more than a showpiece

The limited edition Omega Seamaster is certainly a collector’s item, and will be particularly appealing to sailing enthusiasts. But this doesn’t change the fact it is still a tremendously functional watch designed to work in one of Earth’s harshest environments.

Inside its case is Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900 movement. The automatic movement boasts a 4 HZ frequency and a 60-hour power reserve. In terms of accuracy, its chronometer certification requires a minimum precision of -4/+6 seconds a day. The head and movement were tested by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology, which requires the timepiece to be accurate to 0/+5 seconds per day.

Some protections are in place to make the Seamaster function at its best when things get difficult. This includes anti-magnetism protection and shock resistance, along with a five-year warranty. Parts like the Co-Axial escapement have a reduced-friction design, which should mean you can go longer between services and save a significant amount on long-term maintenance. In short, if you’re a fan of Omega watches, this is one to know about.

