 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Omega’s new Seamaster ETNZ Edition for the 37th America’s Cup offers a striking design

The turquoise accents are inspired by the team's sail

Dave McQuilling
By
Americas cup commemorative Seamaster
Omega / Omega

Omega, one of the most beloved brands in men’s watches, is commemorating the 37th America’s Cup with the release of a special edition Seamaster capable of functioning at twice the depth world-class divers are capable of. The “Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m,” which features a striking black and turquoise design, will cost $13,300.

The turquoise on the watch is a tribute to the New Zealand sailing team, which Omega has sponsored since 1995. Team New Zealand’s logo also features an image of the America’s Cup itself. Unsurprisingly, the “Auld Mug” features on the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, acting as the second hand’s counterweight.

Recommended Videos

At three-o-clock on the dial is a “countdown indicator,” which is a nod toward pre-race protocol. While you may not find much use for it in day-to-day life, “regatta timers” are pretty handy in the yacht racing world. They’re used to count down to the point where yachts are allowed to cross the start line.

Related

The caseback includes the Team New Zealand logo, along with its iconic fern sail. The back itself is attached via a NAIAD lock, and its edges are adorned with the words “Planet Ocean Deep Black” along with details on the watch’s water resistance.

A unidirectional ceramic bezel is also present, with this being a diving watch and all. The bezel’s diving scale is set in white enamel, and the Super-LumiNova dot on the 12 marker ensures you’ll be able to view this vital indicator even if you dive beyond the sun’s reach. Other parts, like the watch’s hands and hour markers, also glow in the dark.

Barcelona is hosting the 37th America’s Cup, which is due to take place between August and October 2024. Sailing teams from around the world, including one from New Zealand, will be competing to win the oldest sporting trophy still in use. The new watch isn’t the first Seamaster Omega has designed to celebrate the cup and Team New Zealand. The Swiss Watchmaker produced a similarly motivated commemorative timepiece back in 2015.

Limited edition Americas Cup Seamaster Face
Omega / Omega

The Omega Seamaster is more than a showpiece

The limited edition Omega Seamaster is certainly a collector’s item, and will be particularly appealing to sailing enthusiasts. But this doesn’t change the fact it is still a tremendously functional watch designed to work in one of Earth’s harshest environments.

Inside its case is Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900 movement. The automatic movement boasts a 4 HZ frequency and a 60-hour power reserve. In terms of accuracy, its chronometer certification requires a minimum precision of -4/+6 seconds a day. The head and movement were tested by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology, which requires the timepiece to be accurate to 0/+5 seconds per day.

Some protections are in place to make the Seamaster function at its best when things get difficult. This includes anti-magnetism protection and shock resistance, along with a five-year warranty. Parts like the Co-Axial escapement have a reduced-friction design, which should mean you can go longer between services and save a significant amount on long-term maintenance. In short, if you’re a fan of Omega watches, this is one to know about.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Porsche, TAG Heuer team up for Carrera Chronograph honoring the 911, a timeless classic
A gorgeous timepiece in honor of a true classic
TAG Heuer Porsche watches on wheel

There are fewer sports cars as iconic and persistent as the Porsche 911. Performance has improved, and some features like natural aspiration and air cooling have gone the way of the dinosaurs -- but at its core (and in its styling), the 911 is pretty much the same rear engine beauty that Porsche unveiled back in September 1963. It is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, as is a much-loved piece of chronography -- the TAG Heuer Carrera.

So it’s only fitting that TAG Heuer, an equally iconic Swiss watchmaker with strong racing links, has partnered up with Porsche to commemorate the German company’s flagship motor. The “Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche” is a beautiful chronograph and a fantastic bit of engineering. Its styling manages to cram in more references to the 911’s 60-year history than we can count without looking garish or overstated.

Read more
Panerai releases its 2023 Navy SEALs dive watches, and they’re incredible
You could also buy the full Navy SEALs experience
Panerai's 2023 Navy Seals watches

If you’re a fan of diving and American special forces units, then it’s time to celebrate. Panerai has released its latest range of Navy SEALs dive watches, and they look good. Four new timepieces are available, though that availability is limited with three of the watches and extremely scarce with the fourth. The whole thing is part of a collaboration that started in 2022 and adds to the already wide range of luxury Panerai watches.

The most limited new watch in Panerai’s Navy SEALs comes bundled with a chance to be miserable on a beach. If you’re one of the 50 people who will ultimately spend $53,200 on the 47mm Submersible Chrono PAM01402, you’ll get more than just the watch. The luxury timepiece comes with a matching travel pouch, an NFT, a collection of “artwork,” and the chance to experience “Navy SEALs Training.”

Read more
Dress shirt sale: Save on Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger
A smiling man wearing a blue shirt in the city.

Amazon has a great sale on dress shirts right now with up to 49% off select brands. If you're keen to look smarter without spending a fortune, this is your chance. We've picked out a few highlights from the sale below but we strongly recommend you click the button below to see what exactly is out there. With brands like Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Van Heusen all featuring, there's something for every taste here.

What to shop for in the Amazon Dress Shirt sale
Anyone seeking some of the best clothing brands for men will also want to save cash along the way. The Amazon dress shirt sale makes that possible. For instance, you can buy a

Read more