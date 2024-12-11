 Skip to main content
The new Omega Speedmaster Pilot: A cockpit-inspired design finally made public

What to know about the new Omega Speedmaster Pilot

By
Omega Speedmaster Pilot
Omega Speedmaster Pilot Omega / Omega

In September 2024, a photo of a pilot wearing a special edition Omega watch was shared in watch forums, and enthusiasts couldn’t tell whether the watch was an original from Omega. There was a lot of hype around this model, and it turns out that Omega had launched a watch limited to pilots only in 2023. Fortunately, the watch was made public in December 2024—the legend is true!

The Omega Speedmaster on a pilot's wrist
The Omega Speedmaster on a pilot’s wrist Omega Forums / Omega Forums

Featuring a 45mm casing, the Omega Speedmaster Pilot has a stylish symmetrical design and a rare matte finish, which reflects light subtly.

Every single element on the dial, from the subdials to the hour markers, draws inspiration from the cockpit. Omega went for a cockpit aesthetic while designing the watch, which is one reason why this model went viral before it was made public.

Omega Speedmaster Pilot
Omega Speedmaster Pilot Omega / Omega

The two subdials are aligned at the center axis on the 9 O’clock and 3 O’clock positions. Just like cockpit indicators, both subdials have an interesting beveled design, complemented by beautiful aviation-like denotations.

For instance, the subdial at 9 O’clock features a yellow hand, quite similar to an aviation indicator hand. Plus, it sits on top of a blue background, a depiction of how the horizon looks like from the cockpit.

Designed to resemble a ‘burn-rate’ indicator, the sub-dial at 3 O’clock is highlighted by red color accents and a stylish matte-orange hand.

At the center of the watch, there’s a powerful mechanical mechanism with a 60-hour power reserve.

Omega also did a good job with the packaging. The watch is offered in a grey travel pouch, equipped with different tools and an extra strap for those who’d love to swap the strap. It costs $9,500.

Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
