The new Omega Speedmaster Pilot: A cockpit-inspired design finally made public

In September 2024, a photo of a pilot wearing a special edition Omega watch was shared in watch forums, and enthusiasts couldn’t tell whether the watch was an original from Omega. There was a lot of hype around this model, and it turns out that Omega had launched a watch limited to pilots only in 2023. Fortunately, the watch was made public in December 2024—the legend is true!

Featuring a 45mm casing, the Omega Speedmaster Pilot has a stylish symmetrical design and a rare matte finish, which reflects light subtly.

Every single element on the dial, from the subdials to the hour markers, draws inspiration from the cockpit. Omega went for a cockpit aesthetic while designing the watch, which is one reason why this model went viral before it was made public.

The two subdials are aligned at the center axis on the 9 O’clock and 3 O’clock positions. Just like cockpit indicators, both subdials have an interesting beveled design, complemented by beautiful aviation-like denotations.

For instance, the subdial at 9 O’clock features a yellow hand, quite similar to an aviation indicator hand. Plus, it sits on top of a blue background, a depiction of how the horizon looks like from the cockpit.

Designed to resemble a ‘burn-rate’ indicator, the sub-dial at 3 O’clock is highlighted by red color accents and a stylish matte-orange hand.

At the center of the watch, there’s a powerful mechanical mechanism with a 60-hour power reserve.

Omega also did a good job with the packaging. The watch is offered in a grey travel pouch, equipped with different tools and an extra strap for those who’d love to swap the strap. It costs $9,500.