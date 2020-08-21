Here’s one way to add some spring — or rather summer — to your step.

For its 100th anniversary, New Era has teamed up with iconic Brazilian footwear brand, Havaianas, to create a capsule collection of a bucket hats, trucker hats, classic caps, and of course – flip flops.

The collection encapsulates New Era’s street style cool and Havianas’ classic, laid-back, Hawaiian vibe we all know and love. It’s the perfect endless summer addition to your closet, something we’re all craving in the year of quarantine.

Fashion-forward pieces include a reversible navy bucket hat with an embroidered “Step Into Joy” design that speaks directly to the fun, colorful, and positive ethos of Havaianas. This same message is spread across the rest of the capsule while incorporating the 100-year anniversary celebration.

All pieces display both the New Era and Havaianas logos to indicate their limited-edition specialty. The trucker hat and 9Twenty classic hat including New Era’s signature silver stamp, which signifies that the hat is an authentic New Era style that boosts your street cred. New Era is the official sideline cap of the NFL and the official court cap of the NBA, which if anything proves these products live up to the same standards of quality, comfort, and function.

Here at The Manual, we stan the bucket hat and recommend you try it, too. It’s the must-have genderless accessory for 2020. The New Era x Havaianas version is the perfect place to start. It delivers a fresh level of swagger without trying too hard. Not to mention, you get a two-for-one investment with its reversibility. Some other favorite items are the washed denim baseball caps and the color block flip flops.

When two super-niche heritage brands come together, you know it’s special, and more importantly, worth the impulse purchase for your next beach day. The New Era x Havaianas collab will be available online and at select Havaianas stores in limited quantities beginning August 20.

