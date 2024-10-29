Merrell, Jeep collaborate on new boot

Although it isn’t common to see vehicle and shoe collaborations, the partnership between Merrell and Jeep has become all too familiar. After the success of their 2023 alliance on the Moab 3 hiking boot, it was only natural that they joined forces once again. Now both brands are celebrating the newest in hiking innovation and hybrid vehicles. In this collaboration, both brands bring their flair to the boot, making it even more of a unique option. Although Merrell’s Moab design inspires the silhouette, there’s plenty of Jeep’s touch in the boot to entice SUV lovers.

The Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2

Available as a unisex shoe, the Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 comes in multiple colorways, giving users the choice to pick the boldness of their footwear. BWearers will find colorways like High Velocity, Tuscadero Pink, Bright White, and Black, some of Jeep’s most emblematic colors. Besides offering their distinct colors, Jeep has also incorporated the electric blue trim used on the Jeep 4xe models, for a brighter pop of color. Using seatbelt-inspired webbing and an underlay, radiator grill-like mesh, this boot also comes with all the stability and security you would expect from Merrell and Jeep. Made with metallic uppers, the overall design is completed with bold and durable hardware.

Those looking for extra support for their hikes can count on Vibram lugs, designed to help increase traction. Inside, users will find a FloatPro Foam midsole for a lightweight cushion. Mixing the best of both brands, the Moab Speed 2 is another step forward for this unlikely collaboration. The newest boot will be available on November 12th and retail for $180.