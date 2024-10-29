 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Merrell and Jeep deliver the all-terrain sneaker you need

Merrell, Jeep collaborate on new boot

By
jeep in background, hiking boots sitting on rock in front
Merrell / Merrell

Although it isn’t common to see vehicle and shoe collaborations, the partnership between Merrell and Jeep has become all too familiar. After the success of their 2023 alliance on the Moab 3 hiking boot, it was only natural that they joined forces once again. Now both brands are celebrating the newest in hiking innovation and hybrid vehicles. In this collaboration, both brands bring their flair to the boot, making it even more of a unique option. Although Merrell’s Moab design inspires the silhouette, there’s plenty of Jeep’s touch in the boot to entice SUV lovers. 

The Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2

person entering Jeep wearing bold hiking boot
Merrell / Merrell

Available as a unisex shoe, the Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 comes in multiple colorways, giving users the choice to pick the boldness of their footwear. BWearers will find colorways like High Velocity, Tuscadero Pink, Bright White, and Black, some of Jeep’s most emblematic colors. Besides offering their distinct colors, Jeep has also incorporated the electric blue trim used on the Jeep 4xe models, for a brighter pop of color. Using seatbelt-inspired webbing and an underlay, radiator grill-like mesh, this boot also comes with all the stability and security you would expect from Merrell and Jeep. Made with metallic uppers, the overall design is completed with bold and durable hardware. 

Recommended Videos

Those looking for extra support for their hikes can count on Vibram lugs, designed to help increase traction. Inside, users will find a FloatPro Foam midsole for a lightweight cushion. Mixing the best of both brands, the Moab Speed 2 is another step forward for this unlikely collaboration. The newest boot will be available on November 12th and retail for $180. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
How to lace men’s dress shoes: A complete guide to the top methods
Did you know there was more than one way to lace a men's dress shoe?
close up on oxford shoe laces

Many situations warrant dress shoes, such as formal occasions, work, or holidays. However, as important as the shoe’s design is to achieve your look, it’s also key to know proper lace-tying etiquette. While it might seem minor to some, how you tie your laces can add an extra touch to your outfit that takes it to the next level. How you tie your dress shoes will largely depend on the type of laces and shoes you have. Those with thicker laces might be easier to tie with a simple method rather than one that is more intricate. Brands typically recommend leaving pre-laced shoes as is to get the best style. Most of the time, laces should be either black or brown, but colorful hues have become more prominent as many men look to express their sense of style more. Keep reading for our guide on how to lace men's dress shoes.
Criss Cross method

The most common lacing technique is the criss-cross technique, which is most likely to be used with dress shoes. Criss-cross is the easiest method if you’re looking to tighten up your laces for a more comfortable fit. This technique will also give you the shortest laces at the end, avoiding an excess amount that hangs while walking. 

Read more
Adidas’ Superstar sneaker gets a sharp upgrade
Adidas' new Superstar color is here
backside of the adidas superstar sneaker in tan

There’s no doubt about the impact Adidas’ Superstar sneakers have had on footwear culture in recent years. Apart from being the perfect casual sneaker, the Superstar has become a versatile shoe choice that can easily fit in with any closet or event. Frequent collaborations and remixes on the shoe have also helped the sneaker evolve throughout the years and become a staple in most wardrobes. The latest Superstar remix sees the sneaker transformed into a shoe you wouldn’t expect - a dress shoe. With the help of Edison Chen and CLOT, the Superstar sneaker has gotten a dapper upgrade that fuses its unique look with sophisticated touches. The best choice for someone looking for a comfortable dress shoe, there’s no doubt this design will become a new favorite for many. 

 
CLOT x Adidas Superstar “Tan” by Edison Chen 

Read more
How to wear a suit: The unspoken rules (and 2 styles you need to know)
Essential tips on how to look great in a well-fitted suit
Busy business man walking by the water in a business suit with sunglasses dressed sharp

Wearing a suit may have gone out of style there for a bit, thanks to the casualization of the world. But they are steaming back with a vengeance thanks to the return of vintage style. Of course, that doesn't mean it's as simple as throwing on a coat and tie and calling it good, which may have been a reason for the downfall. There is a science to looking great in a suit.

If you wear a suit everyday, you may already be up to date on the changing trends, but if you're new to the style or been away, it can be a little confusing. To help you avoid any awkward fashion conversations, we took the time to compile some essential rules for how to wear a suit. Below is a simple, condensed cheat sheet that you can easily refer to whenever you find yourself neck-deep in a three-piece. Also, if you're building "your suit wardrobe," the good news is you only need a few staple suits that will work for any occasion.

Read more