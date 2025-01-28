 Skip to main content
thisisneverthat, Dr. Martens drop two workwear boots you absolutely need

Dr. Martens releases new collaboration

By
black dr martens boots
thisisneverthat / thisisneverthat

Although Dr. Martens has built its legacy as a go-to for boots, it’s hardly been considered rugged material- until now. With their latest collaboration with thisisneverthat, Dr. Martens is taking its classic styles and giving it a tough upgrade. Donning a new look each, these are far from the fresh and sleek new boots you’ve grown accustomed to. These new workwear boots are made to be worn out, give your footwear a unique story, and maximize use. Using iconic details from both brands, the latest workwear boots will add style to your everyday looks. 

thisisneverthat x Dr. Martens 1460 and 1461

model wearing dr martens boots
thisisneverthat / thisisneverthat

Taking on the classic Dr. Martens 1460 and 1461 designs, thisisneverthat adds a dash of wear and tear that gives the design a rugged touch. The Dr. Martens 1460 boot uses a waxed full-grain leather upper complete with an oily texture that gives the illusion of a worn boot. Also containing natural wrinkles, scratches, and scars, these boots have the look of an already well-lived life. Antique brass hardware, flecked hiker-style laces, and an AirWair heel loop finish the design for an all-around rugged workwear boot. 

As for the 1461, this low-top design follows a similar style of pre-worn texture using Wyoming leather with natural scars and scratches. Using antique silver hardware and flecked hiker-style laces, this silhouette offers a similarly worn aesthetic that adds a rugged touch to your wardrobe. Both designs come with a BEN outsole and Dr. Martens’ recognizable yellow stitch. Each design includes co-branded sock liners and debossed leather for a customized touch. Fans looking to get their hands on either design will be limited to one pair each and can purchase via thisisneverthat’s web store. Prices range between $150-$180 and come with a co-branded packaging for an added touch.

