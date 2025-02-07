COMME des GARÇONS x Blundstone is the collab you’ve been waiting for

It’s no secret the “Westerncore” trend has arrived and is here to stay. While the trend is inspired by Western wear, it doesn’t mean you necessarily need to wear cowboy chaps to achieve the look. One of the easiest ways to achieve this style is via cowboy boots. An easy piece to incorporate into your existing wardrobe, a pair of cowboy boots can be a subtle nod to Westerns without compromising your look. Cowboy boots also allow you to lean into the trend as much as you like. However, picking out the best cowboy boots for you can be challenging. Thankfully, these brands have some of the best cowboy boots to easily add to your wardrobe. Those looking to add flair to their closet will enjoy the range of cowboy boots available, with some donning high amounts of detail and others being much more subtle. Either way, there’s no wrong way of wearing the Western look, as it’s an easy trend you can add with just one item.

Frye

For years Frye has been a standard in leather boots and their Western boot collection is no exception. Made of premium leather materials, Frye might not have a lengthy selection, but their options are all you need. Their Nash Deco Stitch and Grady Vintage Stitch boot designs exemplify how classic Western boots can be ornate and chic enough for all your looks. Frye also has four more boot designs that are much more subtle and minimalist in their details. In plain leather materials and simple silhouettes, these boots are more suited for those who want a boot that’s easier to blend into their daily wardrobes.

