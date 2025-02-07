COMME des GARÇONS x Blundstone is the collab you’ve been waiting for

Not every day do you see a high fashion powerhouse partner with a practical and well-known household brand. However, not one to follow the crowd, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Blundstone have joined forces to create a new design that’s surprisingly timeless and comfortable. While many high fashion brands tend to be bold and statement, the following collaborative design is an ideal shoe for daily use. By meshing sleekness and comfort, the new release is a valuable investment for those looking to refine their everyday. With zero fuss, the new COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x Blundstone shoe is a universal option that elevates any wardrobe or occasion.
Meet the #2381 All-Terrain Clog
Resembling a traditional clog, the #2381 All-Terrain Clog is an easy slip-on shoe that boasts luxury and practical features. Crafted with a striped footbed and waterproof leather uppers, the shoe’s overall design mimics those typically worn by chefs in high-impact kitchens. A Vibram sole adds durability and comfort to the shoes, ensuring your feet remain safe and protected in or out of the kitchen. With a subtle embossed logo on the uppers, this clog is shockingly simple in design, making it stand out even more against COMME des GARÇONS HOMME’s regular offerings. Fans of the chef-inspired clogs looking to grab a pair can find them at selected retailers such as COMME des GARÇONS’s NYC store and Dover Street Market. With only 500 pieces available, there’s no doubt this clog will sell out soon. Although its chef clog appearance may deter some, the simpleness and durability of the clog make for the perfect everyday slipper that will withstand any daily routine.