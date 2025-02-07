 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

COMME des GARÇONS x Blundstone is the collab you’ve been waiting for

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME, Blundstone release new shoe

By
product photo of black clogs
Blundstone / Blundstone

Not every day do you see a high fashion powerhouse partner with a practical and well-known household brand. However, not one to follow the crowd, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Blundstone have joined forces to create a new design that’s surprisingly timeless and comfortable. While many high fashion brands tend to be bold and statement, the following collaborative design is an ideal shoe for daily use. By meshing sleekness and comfort, the new release is a valuable investment for those looking to refine their everyday. With zero fuss, the new COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x Blundstone shoe is a universal option that elevates any wardrobe or occasion. 

Meet the #2381 All-Terrain Clog

chef in kitchen wearing black clogs
Blundstone / Blundstone

Resembling a traditional clog, the #2381 All-Terrain Clog is an easy slip-on shoe that boasts luxury and practical features. Crafted with a striped footbed and waterproof leather uppers, the shoe’s overall design mimics those typically worn by chefs in high-impact kitchens. A Vibram sole adds durability and comfort to the shoes, ensuring your feet remain safe and protected in or out of the kitchen. With a subtle embossed logo on the uppers, this clog is shockingly simple in design, making it stand out even more against COMME des GARÇONS HOMME’s regular offerings. Fans of the chef-inspired clogs looking to grab a pair can find them at selected retailers such as COMME des GARÇONS’s NYC store and Dover Street Market. With only 500 pieces available, there’s no doubt this clog will sell out soon. Although its chef clog appearance may deter some, the simpleness and durability of the clog make for the perfect everyday slipper that will withstand any daily routine. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Grenson, Craig Green delivers the most luxurious Oxford you’ll ever see
Craig Green, Grenson release new Oxfords
side view of black oxford brogues

There’s a reason why the Oxford shoe is considered one of the chicest dress shoes around. The sleekness and versatility of the design allow wearers to easily add a sophisticated touch to any wardrobe. Besides being an option for formal events, Oxford shoes can also be optimal for casual days. While there’s no replacing the traditional aspects of the shoe, Grenson and British menswear designer Craig Green have reworked this classic design into one full of edge and personality. With a modern and youthful upgrade, this Oxford is far from your boring shoe. Perfect for those looking to find a shoe ideal for formal events yet maintains a certain level of style. 

 
Craig Green + Grenson Oxford brogues
 

Read more
Kith’s iconic winter Birkenstock collab is back
Birkenstock and Kith rerelease their clog
four birkenstock clogs in lineup

While it seems like Kith is everywhere nowadays with its constant collaborations with high-named brands, its latest partnership with Birkenstock is already an instant classic. First released in December 2023, the Kith x Birkenstock’s winter clog is all about injecting your favorite silhouettes with a woven texture that gives it an extra touch. While there isn’t any significant change to the shoe’s design, this drop will come with four rich colorways that easily work for any winter look. Although this is already the third drop between Kith and Birkenstock, the partnership continues to deliver practicality and style, which keeps fans wanting more from the two brands. Even though the new drop doesn’t bring anything new, it’s certainly an investment that will never go out of style. 
Re-Introducing the Kith x Birkenstock London braided clog

 

Read more
The best cowboy boot brands to help you nail the Western look
Best cowboy boot brands
man wearing yellow cowboy boots

It’s no secret the “Westerncore” trend has arrived and is here to stay. While the trend is inspired by Western wear, it doesn’t mean you necessarily need to wear cowboy chaps to achieve the look. One of the easiest ways to achieve this style is via cowboy boots. An easy piece to incorporate into your existing wardrobe, a pair of cowboy boots can be a subtle nod to Westerns without compromising your look. Cowboy boots also allow you to lean into the trend as much as you like. However, picking out the best cowboy boots for you can be challenging. Thankfully, these brands have some of the best cowboy boots to easily add to your wardrobe. Those looking to add flair to their closet will enjoy the range of cowboy boots available, with some donning high amounts of detail and others being much more subtle. Either way, there’s no wrong way of wearing the Western look, as it’s an easy trend you can add with just one item. 
Frye

For years Frye has been a standard in leather boots and their Western boot collection is no exception. Made of premium leather materials, Frye might not have a lengthy selection, but their options are all you need. Their Nash Deco Stitch and Grady Vintage Stitch boot designs exemplify how classic Western boots can be ornate and chic enough for all your looks. Frye also has four more boot designs that are much more subtle and minimalist in their details. In plain leather materials and simple silhouettes, these boots are more suited for those who want a boot that’s easier to blend into their daily wardrobes. 
Buy Now

Read more