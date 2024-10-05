New Blundstone boots are here

Although Blundstone has become known for its high quality and well-crafted Chelsea boots, its latest release rivals some of their best sellers, taking a nod from the past, the Tasmanian/Australian-based brand took a look at one of its earliest boot designs and has rereleased a new version of their classic lace-ups. This drop takes one of their earlier designs and turns it into a classic yet modern iteration meant to stay in your closet for ages. Their newest boot, also known as the #2428, takes nods of some of their recent successful designs and puts it into a trendy lace-up shoe.

Introducing the #2428 Lace-Up boot

Available in three classic colors, the #2428 features many timeless qualities that can easily blend in with your style. Choose from a rustic black, brown, and clay for a vintage look that still seems contemporary and elevated. The #2428 features a shock absorption that can absorb up to 90 percent of the impact when you walk. Made with water-resistant leather, these lace-up boots can withstand most outdoor activities in gloomy weather. Crafted with double-stitching, 2.5mm leather, and a tough outsole, the boot is made to last and can undoubtedly be part of your closet for years to come. Despite its rigidness and sturdiness, the cotton inner lining allows your foot to breathe comfortably all day.

At $225, these boots are a worthwhile investment if you’re looking for a premium design that you can count on for years. The #2428 can be purchased directly via Blundstone, and based on the brand’s recent success, it’s likely they won’t last long.

