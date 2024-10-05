 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Blundstone is bringing back one of its earliest boot designs

New Blundstone boots are here

By
person wearing brown lace up boots next to car
Blundstone / Blundstone

Although Blundstone has become known for its high quality and well-crafted Chelsea boots, its latest release rivals some of their best sellers, taking a nod from the past, the Tasmanian/Australian-based brand took a look at one of its earliest boot designs and has rereleased a new version of their classic lace-ups. This drop takes one of their earlier designs and turns it into a classic yet modern iteration meant to stay in your closet for ages. Their newest boot, also known as the #2428, takes nods of some of their recent successful designs and puts it into a trendy lace-up shoe. 

Introducing the #2428 Lace-Up boot

man lacing up blundstone lace up boots
Blundstone / Blundstone

Available in three classic colors, the #2428 features many timeless qualities that can easily blend in with your style. Choose from a rustic black, brown, and clay for a vintage look that still seems contemporary and elevated. The #2428 features a shock absorption that can absorb up to 90 percent of the impact when you walk. Made with water-resistant leather, these lace-up boots can withstand most outdoor activities in gloomy weather. Crafted with double-stitching, 2.5mm leather, and a tough outsole, the boot is made to last and can undoubtedly be part of your closet for years to come. Despite its rigidness and sturdiness, the cotton inner lining allows your foot to breathe comfortably all day.

Recommended Videos

At $225, these boots are a worthwhile investment if you’re looking for a premium design that you can count on for years. The #2428 can be purchased directly via Blundstone, and based on the brand’s recent success, it’s likely they won’t last long.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
The latest Kith, Armani collaboration offers some must-have shoes for fall
Add to your wardrobe from this gorgeous collection
model wearing Kith x Armani loafer

When Kith and Giorgio Armani announced their collaboration, there was no doubt it would offer sophisticated footwear for the fall and winter seasons. With both bringing their brand identities, this partnership has created three stellar pieces that belong in any fall closet. Coming together for their “Archetype” campaign, the two brands have dove deep into luxury. For this campaign, the two have tapped director Martin Scorsese as the face of their collaboration, showcasing the artist archetype. Besides the high caliber of names participating in this partnership, the real stars are the three new pieces that deliver quality craftsmanship, inspired by Mr. Armani. 
Kith x Giorgio Armani’s “The Archetype” 

As part of the campaign, three new shoes have been announced, including a chukka boot, a hiker boot, and a loafer. Released in a soft beige, the chukka boot option is made in a suede upper and shearling lining. Kith and Armani branding can also be found on the footbed and pull tab. The chukka boot also features a leather-welted rubber outsole that provides a rugged look to the design. For the hiker boot, users will find a new silhouette featuring a rich brown Italian leather upper and shearling lining. Branding can be found on the side, tongue, and footbed. Including a leather-welted EVA midsole, the hiker boot is also a comfortable option for those needing more support. Rounding out the collection is a sophisticated black loafer style made with premium Italian black leather. Unlike the boot designs, the loafer comes with a hand-stitched Armani emblem on the vamp and debossed Kith branding underneath. 

Read more
New Balance has a new loafer design, and it’s better than the first
Check out New Balance's new loafer
New Balance shoes scattered on blue floor

When New Balance announced its first loafer design, it was an unexpected step for the sneaker company. Although the design kept the New Balance sneaker vibe, the loafer touch was subtle yet distinct. Now, with dressy sneakers trending, the sneaker brand is diving head-first into the loafer design, and it’s already turning heads. The New Balance 1906L takes the 1906 model and gives it a complete loafer makeover. While many will focus on its unique look and tech-inspired color, the 1906L also has some of the best characteristics in terms of comfort. A trendy shoe that’ll likely become an instant classic, the 1906L is a must-have for any wardrobe. 
New Balance’s 1906L in ‘Magnetic’

If there’s a sneaker company that knows how to make a comfortable shoe, it’s New Balance. Known for their walking-friendly footwear, New Balance’s 1906L takes everything you love from your 1906 sneaker and turns it into an innovative loafer. Not losing the traditional chunkiness of a New Balance shoe, the 1906L comes with a cushioned 860v2 sole unit and shock-absorbent pads in the heel and outsole. Adorned in 'Magnetic,' the silvery metallic hue, the 1906L is a perfect mix between trend and practicality.

Read more
Red Wing brought back its iconic 2000s boot and it’s still a must-have
black cherry Red Wing Shoe Co boot sitting on top of newspaper

Finding the right fall and winter boot style that serves luxury and elegance is challenging. Most boots tend to have a rugged aspect that can make them bulky and casual. Although these boots do offer protection, they’re not the best when you need to dress up. For that reason, Red Wing Shoes have become a staple boot brand for their ability to turn casual, everyday boots into dressier options that deliver that same level of comfort. In their latest release, Red Wing is taking it back to the 2000s and giving users the best of both. 
Red Wing Heritage’s ‘Beckman’ boot

In an ode to its founder, Red Wing Shoe Co. has rereleased one of its most iconic boot designs in its Heritage collection, the Beckman. Named after founder Charles Beckman, the Beckman boot first appeared in the 2000s, when it quickly became a sought-after style thanks to its elegant, yet practical structure and design. The company has used the same team behind the first release to give this iconic boot a modern touch. Using full-grain Excalibur leather and an added heel pad, this boot has both comfort and luxury. With its smooth round toe, this boot can easily be used day to night, making it one of the most versatile pieces in your fall and winter wardrobe. 

Read more