 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Blundstone’s newest campaign is all about your worn out boots

By
woodworker working at table
Blundstone / Blundstone

Unlike most shoes, the more wear your boots show, the better. This is a concept well understood by the Tasmanian footwear brand Blundstone. In their first global campaign, Blundstone is exploring your well-worn boots and giving them new meaning. Titled “Well Worn,” this campaign tells the stories of unique wearers whose boots hold various stories about their journeys and experiences. Using multiple figures from various walks of life and backgrounds, Blundstone highlights how despite frequent usage and damage, their boots remain sturdy and reliable. With various boot styles and options, including their Heritage collection with Goodyear welt construction, there’s no doubt about Blundstone’s quality and craftsmanship. 

Well Worn Campaign by Blundstone

man stepping on ledge in Blundstone boots
Blundstone / Blundstone

First established in 1870, Blundstone knows what it takes to make well-crafted boots that last. The company has also made waves for its no-fluff boots, which are considered some of the toughest footwearfor work in the industry. Not sacrificing style, Blundstone’s Chelsea boots have frequently been regarded as some of the best from the company due to their mix of style and quality. Lauded as “The Everywhere Boot” by the Time 100 list of Most Influential Companies in 2024, the Blundstone boots have a significant standard for creating a boot that can withstand almost anything. Wear them for errands or work; you can’t go wrong with these all-terrain boots. As their “Well Worn” campaign details, the more scuffs and marks your boots show, the more history you’ll be able to tell. Part of the campaign includes unveiling their Well Worn site, where users can see first-hand the stories of notable users and how their Blundstone boots have been part of their journeys.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
How to wear cowboy boots: Don’t believe these 6 myths
Curious about the fashion do's and don'ts of cowboy boots? You've come to the right place
Man wearing cowboy boots

Cowboy boots have a rich history that dates back to the American frontier. Originally designed to meet the practical needs of ranchers, these boots have evolved into an iconic fashion statement embraced by people from all walks of life. However, despite their enduring popularity, cowboy boots are often misconstrued as a niche footwear choice. That couldn't be further from the truth.

When worn properly, just about anyone can rock a pair of cowboy boots; you just have to follow a few simple fashion steps. Cowboy boots also need to be cared for properly so the keep looking their best. Keep reading, and we'll show you everything you need to know about how to wear cowboy boots.
Where did cowboy boots come from?

Read more
How to break in new boots and avoid the blisters
Make your rugged boots comfortable by properly breaking them in
Man in black boots

One of the most fundamental types of shoes that you should already have in your closet is a good pair of boots. Whether they are rugged outdoor boots, a good pair of chukkas, or an elevated pair of Chelseas, you need to have one or all three of these options for a complete shoe wardrobe.

But just choosing the right pair of boots is only part of the process. You also need to break them in and take care of them so you can stay comfortable at all times. Learning how to break in boots the right way is the first step to keeping your boots the best they can be -- here is the best way to get started.
Make quality footwear choices

Read more
I tried the La Sportiva Prodigio trail running shoes — they felt more like flying
La Sportiva Prodigio: Cushioned speed
La Sportiva Prodigio trail running shoes

Approaching the hairpin corner, I carry extra speed and hit the late apex. At the exit, I get on the gas, harnessing the grip and accelerating onto the straight. The chassis smooths out imperfections before I approach a tight section, where I weave left and right, then put on the brakes ahead of the next corner. I repeat the process over and over, hour after hour.

That might sound like I’m at a track day, eking out every bit of performance from a lightweight sports car. I’m not. What I am doing is the trail running equivalent, using La Sportiva’s newest tool for mountain running: the Prodigio.

Read more