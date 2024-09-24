Blundstone’s newest campaign is all about your worn out boots

Unlike most shoes, the more wear your boots show, the better. This is a concept well understood by the Tasmanian footwear brand Blundstone. In their first global campaign, Blundstone is exploring your well-worn boots and giving them new meaning. Titled “Well Worn,” this campaign tells the stories of unique wearers whose boots hold various stories about their journeys and experiences. Using multiple figures from various walks of life and backgrounds, Blundstone highlights how despite frequent usage and damage, their boots remain sturdy and reliable. With various boot styles and options, including their Heritage collection with Goodyear welt construction, there’s no doubt about Blundstone’s quality and craftsmanship.

Well Worn Campaign by Blundstone

First established in 1870, Blundstone knows what it takes to make well-crafted boots that last. The company has also made waves for its no-fluff boots, which are considered some of the toughest footwearfor work in the industry. Not sacrificing style, Blundstone’s Chelsea boots have frequently been regarded as some of the best from the company due to their mix of style and quality. Lauded as “The Everywhere Boot” by the Time 100 list of Most Influential Companies in 2024, the Blundstone boots have a significant standard for creating a boot that can withstand almost anything. Wear them for errands or work; you can’t go wrong with these all-terrain boots. As their “Well Worn” campaign details, the more scuffs and marks your boots show, the more history you’ll be able to tell. Part of the campaign includes unveiling their Well Worn site, where users can see first-hand the stories of notable users and how their Blundstone boots have been part of their journeys.