New Balance, Comme des Garcons create a new sneaker

In recent seasons, New Balance has reached into its vault to rerelease archival designs with modern updates. One of the latest archives to get updated is the 860v2, which has already seen a few remixes in the past. However, this time around, New Balance is teaming up with COMME des GARÇONS to create two new colorways that lean into a sleek and stealthy design. With a much cleaner and smoother look than New Balance is accustomed to, the 860v2 appears like an entirely new sneaker. A great option for those looking for a sophisticated lifestyle or running shoe, this collaboration mixes luxury with the practicality of running sneakers.

COMME des GARÇONS x New Balance 860v2

In this collaborative sneaker, CDG and New Balance have created a slimmed-down silhouette and used smoother materials for a sleek look. Available in two monochromatic colorways, the 860v2 contains subtle tonal variations and mesh overlays for a cohesive aesthetic. Both color options have a white midsole with grey and black outsoles. In the two colorways, silver accents detail the heels, giving them some extra depth and edge. Above the pull tab, wearers will find the iconic red NB logo. Further branding comes inside the soles and tongue with COMME des GARÇONS and New Balance logos.

Although the sleek monochromatic colorways are created to blend in, it’s what helps this sneaker stand out. A chic mix of tonal overlays and subtle details elevate this design from an everyday sneaker to a shoe you can wear almost anywhere. This collaboration is now available at select COMME des GARÇONS retailers and the Dover Street Market site.

