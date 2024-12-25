 Skip to main content
Huckberry collects everything you need for post-holiday recovery

Dress up to do absolutely nothing with Huckberry's Cozy Shop

Huckberry Cozy Shop Robe
Huckberry

Look, we all love the holiday season. The moments we cherish involve our families around a tree (if you celebrate that sort of thing) and drinking egg nog after the children have gone to bed. Of course, we have always been huge fans of parties, get-togethers, and soirees, especially if that means we get to dress up, mix up our favorite cocktails, and yuck it up with those closest to us. However, there is something else we love just as much: kicking everyone out of the house when it is all over and relaxing in the dark with a fire and a Netflix series. Huckberry understands that, and they have set up a collection that has already been put together for you to do this better than you ever have. The Huckberry Cozy Shop is all you need to recover after a long holiday season.

Put together the perfect outfit to do absolutely nothing

Huckberry Cozy Shop Sweater closure
Huckberry

Any good relaxing outfit starts with the right pair of pants. Something that moves with you and maybe feels like you aren’t even wearing pants. The Flint and Tinder Quilted Sweatpant is the perfect way to feel like you are wrapped in a blanket. The Vouri Ponto Performance long-sleeve tee is the base layer that sets you up for our favorite part of any cozy set. The Relwen Old Shalt Shawl Sweater is perhaps in the top handful of garments Huckberry offers in general, and it keeps you warm when you start the new movies you have been putting off while you have been obligated to watch all the Christmas movies the last few weeks. Finally, there are two items you need when you have to get off the couch on occasion: the Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot from Greys is the Chelsea boot for the hermit, and the Hooded Waffle Robe from Onsen is a great way to cover up if you have to go out and get the mail over the next week of inactivity. The parties may be over, but that just means it is time to cozy up with Huckberry and catch up on the binging.

Huckberry Cozy Shop

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
You’ll love the new colors in this Richard Mille sapphire collection
Check out the bright and conspicuous casings on this Richard Mille Sapphire collection
RM Sapphire Collection

Richard Mille has been setting the standard with its colorful designs. A few years ago, RM rolled out watches inspired by candies, which had a high demand. And just like candies, everyone wanted a piece.

Thanks to the conspicuous materials, this collection plays with color and redefines the conventional way of doing things. Apparently, this is not RM’s first time — the brand has been coming up with new ways of doing things. For instance, RM manufactured an entire casing from sapphire 12 years ago.

Newest CAT collaboration collection sells out in first week
It was extremely popular and took no time to sellout
CAT x ASSC feature

CAT is as tough as you are. CAT has something for you, whether you are on a construction site, keeping the streets safe, or doing any other hard work vocation. They are the pinnacle of workwear and combine movability with durability while also never sacrificing what looks excellent as well. Then, some collaborations stand above the rest. Most recently, they collaborated with an MLS star to create a great-looking functional collection. However, the latest collaboration from CAT dropped on December 14th and may be the most popular yet, as it sold out in under a week. While the love for a short-run limited edition keeps these happening regularly, we can't lie and say we wish this one had gone on a little longer. We weren't quick enough, but for CAT x ASSC, it is a good problem to have.
Gone in a heartbeat

What made the collaboration so intriguing is the partly the other half of the creative collective. Anti Social Social Club began just under a decade ago when the founder, Neek Lurk (Andrew Buenaflor), used the creative aspect of the brand as an emotional outlet for his depression. Launching it on Twitter and becoming a viral statement of support for emotional health, the brand blew up and has been enjoyed by celebrities such as Kanye West and BTS. They do a lot of collaborations, so it is no surprise that the combination of their streetwear aesthetics combined with CAT's workwear reputation caused this collection to fly off the shelves. We will have to keep our ears to the ground for more coming down the pipe.
CAT x ASSC

Draft Kings teams with NHL to bring the fans best friend for this season
dress the part during the game and beyond
Draft Kings x NHL shirt

The 2024/2025 NHL season is underway. And while the league looks a little different this season with the Arizona Coyotes' departure and the new Utah Hockey Club's arrival, fans' desire to support their team with attractive gear is more intense than ever. That is why Draft Kings put together a new collaboration with the league to bring a new line of fan gear perfect for this season. The Draft Kings x NHL collection arrived yesterday, with 32 teams and a whole new way to be a fan.
“With the hockey season currently underway and the Winter Classic only days away, we are excited to collaborate with the NHL to launch original, co-branded apparel items for all 32 teams that both fans of DraftKings and the NHL can enjoy,” said Megan Ryan, Vice President of Channel Marketing, DraftKings. “The collection harnesses the passion of hockey fans everywhere, giving them an opportunity to rep their favorite team in style.”

32 teams, 32 fanbases

