Everything you need to know about the exclusive Porsche Chronograph 911 GT3

Take a look at the new Porsche Chronograph 911 GT3 watch

Chronograph 911 GT3
Chronograph 911 GT3 Porsche Design / Porsche Design

A new car, a new watch!

Porsche Design has just announced that it’s rolling a new timepiece into the market to complement new Porsche car models. Since the Chronograph 911 GT3 draws inspiration from sports cars, it has a sleek and sports-like aura that makes it stand out like the Porsche 911.

As a high-end watch, the Chronograph 911 GT3 features a quality bezel that can be tailored to the owner’s preferences. It is available with three options: tachymetric, minute scale, and pulsometer.

That said, the bezel blends smoothly with the dial. Thanks to the hexagonal pattern on the dial, this watch is considered to be a miniature version of the latest 911 GT3 cars. The seconds subdial has a very beautiful inscription (911 GT3)—a perfect representation of the car.

The good thing about this watch is that it’s easily customizable. Any Porsche 911 owner interested in the watch can personalize the ring dial and the seconds hand to match the car’s paint job.

The Chronograph 911 is also fitted with a platinum casing that sits perfectly on the wrist. The casing comes with two different types of finishes, a titanium carbide coating and a glass-bead-centered surface, to give the timepiece a modern look.

When it comes to the overall performance, the timepiece is powered by a high-quality calibre that delivers 48 hours of power reserve.

While Porsche Design shared various details about the new watch, it will be launched into the market later this year, and a piece will retail at $11,200 — but you’ll have to buy the corresponding car in order to buy it.

