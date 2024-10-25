Birkenstock, Filson team up for new collection

If there’s one common feature of Filson and Birkenstock, it’s their mission to create designs based on quality and versatility. With this purpose in mind, these two brands have decided to join forces to create the ultimate collection built on craftsmanship and style. Based on classic Birkenstock designs and carrying Filson’s stamp of quality construction, these four new footwear options are essential for anyone seeking high-quality shoes. From the classic Birkenstock London style to cozy boots, there’s something for everyone in this collection.

The Filson x Birkenstock collection

Available in one colorway, the Filson x Birkenstock Skykomish boot is all about using the highest quality materials and construction. This design uses Filson’s waxed cotton Tin Cloth, a cleated outsole, and Birkenstock’s famed footbed. Birkenstock’s Deep Blue footbed has a four-layer support for shock absorption and maximum comfort. The boot’s uppers are made with oiled nubuck leather and Filson’s signature oil-finish Tin Cloth mixture for further weather protection. With an anatomically shaped toe box and plenty of support in the midsole, this boot is ready for an all-terrain adventure.

The Lahti boot comes in two chic colorways and contains Filson’s iconic Mackinaw Wool for those seeking a cozier option. Available in Forest Green/Roast and Flame/Mink, these boots are perfect for keeping your feet warm during chilly weather. With the same insole and midsole features as the previous boot, these shoes have the same comfort and stability. The uppers on these boots vary, with the Flame/Mink option carrying Mackinaw Wool with suede and the Forest Green/Roast boot made with wool and oiled nubuck leather. This boot’s outsole is constructed with a rubber cork and a cork running board.

It wouldn’t be a Birkenstock collaboration with the famed London style. Featuring Filson’s dual-strap adjustment and moccasin-toe construction, this iconic design is available in two classic colorways. Containing leather uppers and an anatomic cork/latex footbed, this version of the London style is much more fashion-forward and timeless. The entire collection is available via Birkenstock’s 1774 and Filson’s website, with prices ranging from $375 to $625.

