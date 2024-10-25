 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Birkenstock, Filson partner up for the collaboration you didn’t know you needed

Birkenstock, Filson team up for new collection

By
man wearing birkenstock and filson mule
Filson / Filson

If there’s one common feature of Filson and Birkenstock, it’s their mission to create designs based on quality and versatility. With this purpose in mind, these two brands have decided to join forces to create the ultimate collection built on craftsmanship and style. Based on classic Birkenstock designs and carrying Filson’s stamp of quality construction, these four new footwear options are essential for anyone seeking high-quality shoes. From the classic Birkenstock London style to cozy boots, there’s something for everyone in this collection. 

The Filson x Birkenstock collection

birkenstock x filson boots sitting on wood floor in tent
Filson / Filson

Available in one colorway, the Filson x Birkenstock Skykomish boot is all about using the highest quality materials and construction. This design uses Filson’s waxed cotton Tin Cloth, a cleated outsole, and Birkenstock’s famed footbed.  Birkenstock’s Deep Blue footbed has a four-layer support for shock absorption and maximum comfort. The boot’s uppers are made with oiled nubuck leather and Filson’s signature oil-finish Tin Cloth mixture for further weather protection. With an anatomically shaped toe box and plenty of support in the midsole, this boot is ready for an all-terrain adventure. 

Recommended Videos

The Lahti boot comes in two chic colorways and contains Filson’s iconic Mackinaw Wool for those seeking a cozier option. Available in Forest Green/Roast and Flame/Mink, these boots are perfect for keeping your feet warm during chilly weather. With the same insole and midsole features as the previous boot, these shoes have the same comfort and stability. The uppers on these boots vary, with the Flame/Mink option carrying Mackinaw Wool with suede and the Forest Green/Roast boot made with wool and oiled nubuck leather. This boot’s outsole is constructed with a rubber cork and a cork running board. 

It wouldn’t be a Birkenstock collaboration with the famed London style. Featuring Filson’s dual-strap adjustment and moccasin-toe construction, this iconic design is available in two classic colorways. Containing leather uppers and an anatomic cork/latex footbed, this version of the London style is much more fashion-forward and timeless. The entire collection is available via Birkenstock’s 1774 and Filson’s website, with prices ranging from $375 to $625.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Were you recently promoted? How to upgrade your business professional attire
These wardrobe tips will help you build the sharpest, most promotion-worthy professional clothing collection
Busy business man walking by the water in a business suit with sunglasses dressed sharp

Business professional. Business casual. Smart casual. What does this all mean? It's a code of conduct for what you wear to the office when you have a grown-up job. Wait -- that is what it is ... what does it mean? What is business casual? What is business professional? Simple. It's different for everyone. Oh, is that not simple? You're right, it is a horribly complicated collection of policies that every company develops on its own independent from each other.

So how do you know what to get? How do you know what business professional attire to get? The trick is to stay as classic as you can until you know a little more about the company and the role. Then you can branch out. Don't worry; we'll never leave you hanging. We have a handy guide here to help you get your feet under you.
Why is your professional wardrobe important

Read more
Cole Hauser, Frye partner to create the ultimate Western boot collection
Cole Hauser and Frye collaborate on boot collection
Cole hauser laying next to dog in truck bed

If “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser knows anything, it’s how to rock the Western look. While on TV, Hauser takes on the person of Rip Wheeler, off the screen he is still keeping true to the western trend. Along with The Frye Company, the actor is launching a collection of Western boots that bring everyone into the world of “Yellowstone.” This isn’t your ordinary celebrity-brand partnership as its main focus is on high-quality and craftsmanship in each boot. With six boots in this collection, there’s plenty to choose from, even if you don’t consider yourself a cowboy. Each with a unique detail, these Western boots are the perfect addition that mixes an iconic Americana design with a modern trend. 
The Frye, Hauser Western boot collection

With six boots and three different silhouettes, there’s plenty to choose from in this Frye, Hauser collection. The Hauser Logo Stitch is a classic Western boot with a stylized “H”. This boot has three colorways: two-toned brown, black, and espresso brown. The Hauser Deco Stitch is the collection’s sophisticated version of the Western boot. Coming in two-tone brown or black, the Deco Stitch contains contrast white stitching, classic Western motifs, and a square toe. Lastly, the Hauser Roper boot is your everyday boot that’s easy to style. The Roper boot is available in two color options: tan/faded denim and saddle/dark brown. A mixture of the previous two styles, this boot is your versatile option that can be dressed up or down. 

Read more
Richard Mille partners up with McLaren on the RM 65-01 McLaren W1
Check out the new Richard Millie RM 65-01 Chronograph McLaren W1
Richard Mille RM 65-01

Richard Mille has just rolled out a new timepiece, the RM-65-01 McLaren W1, which draws inspiration from McLaren’s newest sports car.

Since the team behind this watch was briefed about the car back in 2022, it got some insight into the final design of the McLaren W1 and had enough time to create a unique timepiece.

Read more