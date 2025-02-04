 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Limited-edition Porsche Design Chronograph 1 celebrates Porsche 962 legacy

You'll love the new Porsche Design Chronograph

By
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 F.A
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 F.A Porsche Design / Porsche Design

The new Porsche Design watch, the Chronograph 1 – F.A.T. 2025 Edition, pays tribute to one of the most powerful Porsche models from the 20th century—the Porsche 962. It is a revamped version of a model that was introduced into the market in the ‘70s. While the first model was characterized by a black monochromatic appearance, the new watch has a white minimalistic look. Porsche Design took a new path with this new watch—it’s definitely a mirror of the previous model.

However, most components draw inspiration from different parts of the Porsche 962. Since this sports car has a rich motorsports history, Porsche Design teamed up with an organization that focuses on motorsports, F.A.T. International. At the 3 o’clock denotation, a red inscription reads this—F.A.T.

Recommended Videos

Apart from that, it’s equipped with a 43mm casing manufactured from titanium to withstand harsh environmental conditions. To make it more stylish, Porsche Design opted for a high-quality coating accentuated by a black color.

It’s worth noting that this watch has striking red color accents, similar to those featured on the Porsche 962.

Porsche Design rolled out this new model with two straps that complement the dial and the casing. The white strap matches the dial, while the purple strap creates a contrast that highlights other elements, such as the black titanium casing.

When it comes to the overall performance, this new chronograph runs on the WERK 01.240 mechanism.

If you’d like this piece of Porsche memorabilia, you’ll be part of an exclusive club. The new Chronograph 1 timepiece will be capped at 136 pieces and each will cost $11,500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Oris celebrates 60 years of the Divers Sixty-Five with a retro reissue
The 60th anniversary edition timepiece looks like the first Divers watch from 1965
Oris Divers Sixty Five 60th Anniversary Edition

Since 2025 is the 60th anniversary of the Divers Sixty Five, the brand unveiled a reimagined model from the ‘60s to mark this major achievement.

As a watch with a rich history dating back to the ‘60s, the memory of the Divers Sixty Five still lives on to this day. The first model was rolled out in 1965 with a rather small casing (36mm), complemented by stick markers and unique numerals on the dial.

Read more
Peter Speake’s PS Horology celebrates heritage with Tsuba and Dong Son timepieces
PS Horology celebrates Japanese culture and ancient Vietnamese civilization with new watches
PS Horology Tsuba watch

This new watch collection is the brainchild of Peter Speake, a popular horologist who merges two worlds into one with his stunning designs and timepieces. His first brand, Speake-Marin, is well-known for its stylish watches.

The Tsuba watch is his latest project under his new brand, PS Horology. As the name hints, the watch is inspired by an old Japanese hand guard, fixed on Japanese swords to separate the handle from the blade.

Read more
Hublot celebrates the Year of the Snake with a limited-edition timepiece
You'll love the details on this new Hublot watch
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake

Hublot just joined the brands celebrating the Year of the Snake with an iconic watch, complemented with beautiful details.

When it comes to the details, Hublot didn’t hold back on the Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake edition—it went all out. The dial features an all-black background, highlighted by a gold serpent that cuts across different sections while accentuating subdials.

Read more