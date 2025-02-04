Limited-edition Porsche Design Chronograph 1 celebrates Porsche 962 legacy

The new Porsche Design watch, the Chronograph 1 – F.A.T. 2025 Edition, pays tribute to one of the most powerful Porsche models from the 20th century—the Porsche 962. It is a revamped version of a model that was introduced into the market in the ‘70s. While the first model was characterized by a black monochromatic appearance, the new watch has a white minimalistic look. Porsche Design took a new path with this new watch—it’s definitely a mirror of the previous model.

However, most components draw inspiration from different parts of the Porsche 962. Since this sports car has a rich motorsports history, Porsche Design teamed up with an organization that focuses on motorsports, F.A.T. International. At the 3 o’clock denotation, a red inscription reads this—F.A.T.

Apart from that, it’s equipped with a 43mm casing manufactured from titanium to withstand harsh environmental conditions. To make it more stylish, Porsche Design opted for a high-quality coating accentuated by a black color.

It’s worth noting that this watch has striking red color accents, similar to those featured on the Porsche 962.

Porsche Design rolled out this new model with two straps that complement the dial and the casing. The white strap matches the dial, while the purple strap creates a contrast that highlights other elements, such as the black titanium casing.

When it comes to the overall performance, this new chronograph runs on the WERK 01.240 mechanism.

If you’d like this piece of Porsche memorabilia, you’ll be part of an exclusive club. The new Chronograph 1 timepiece will be capped at 136 pieces and each will cost $11,500.