Two companies come together for Micky in Motion

Jordan Clarkson made a name for himself in the National Basketball Association as one of the most prominent Asian-American players the league has ever seen. He started by being drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2014 draft. Later that night, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, allowing him to start alongside Jeremy Lin, becoming the first-ever all-Asian-American starting backcourt in the league’s history. He earned himself sixteen points per game in over 700 games played and was an NBA All-Rookie Team selectee, and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2021. Along with teaming up with Lin for historical collaborations, he was recently seen entering the arena for a game sporting another historic collaboration: The lululemon x Disney collection.

Mickey in Motion

In an effort to amplify the shared ethos of well-being and joy of movement, Disney and lululemon released a limited edition collection meant to inspire people of all ages, genders, and fitness levels to stay around a little longer. Part of the “Mickey in Motion” initiative to get people moving, the collection features 34 pieces, from pants and shorts to tees, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Inspired by archival Disney animations, the collection features our favorite lovable rodent and friends to keep you experiencing as much joy as possible during your morning runs or your evening walks.

Recommended Videos

Clarkson elected to go for the Textured Fleece Bucket Hat and Steady State Crew, making it known that he was joyful and also ready to get moving in a “Happily Ever Active” sort of way.

lululemon x Disney