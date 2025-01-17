Lee celebrates a decade of stretch with the new Lee X

Lee Jeans is one of the most legendary names in denim. After 130 years of innovation and iconic products, there is no question the brand belongs near the top of anyone’s list as the best jeans on the market. At the crossroads of accessibility and quality, they find themselves much more desirable than some other heritage brands. A decade ago, they were among the first to offer stretch in their jeans with the Extreme Motion line. They are doing it again with Lee X, a new and elevated version of their comfort denim.

“We’ve been working tirelessly developing Lee X to bring game-changing innovation to our consumers, so I’m excited to see these products in the market,” said Jimmy Shafer, global vice president for Lee. “The jeans are built on a foundation of performance fabrics but engineered to retain that true denim feel. And the casual pants are incredibly versatile; you’ll want to wear them everywhere. I’m confident that Lee X is creating a new value equation in the market and that these styles will become new favorites of our current loyalists while attracting new consumers to the brand.”

A whole new line of stretch

The Lee X line offers four new collections to deepen their (and your) denim collection with the mission of comfort first and foremost. It starts with Lee X Move. Designed for movement, these jeans are crafted with premium, easy-care fabric that stretches yet retains its shape and the classic denim feel. Lee X Soft Denim is designed for comfort. Using a blend of premium cotton, stretch fibers, and Tencel, the Men’s Lee X Soft Jean offers exceptional softness yet remains durable. Lee X Lite Non-Denim is a synthetic pant made from lightweight fabric designed to breathe. And finally, Lee X shirts (available in the spring) will feature water-repellant and stretch technology for the perfect pairing.

