 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Lee celebrates a decade of stretch with the new Lee X

Get your move on with Lee's new comfy line

By
Lee X Move Non Denim 2
Lee

Lee Jeans is one of the most legendary names in denim. After 130 years of innovation and iconic products, there is no question the brand belongs near the top of anyone’s list as the best jeans on the market. At the crossroads of accessibility and quality, they find themselves much more desirable than some other heritage brands. A decade ago, they were among the first to offer stretch in their jeans with the Extreme Motion line. They are doing it again with Lee X, a new and elevated version of their comfort denim.

“We’ve been working tirelessly developing Lee X to bring game-changing innovation to our consumers, so I’m excited to see these products in the market,” said Jimmy Shafer, global vice president for Lee. “The jeans are built on a foundation of performance fabrics but engineered to retain that true denim feel. And the casual pants are incredibly versatile; you’ll want to wear them everywhere. I’m confident that Lee X is creating a new value equation in the market and that these styles will become new favorites of our current loyalists while attracting new consumers to the brand.”

Recommended Videos

A whole new line of stretch

Lee X Move Denim 1
Lee

The Lee X line offers four new collections to deepen their (and your) denim collection with the mission of comfort first and foremost. It starts with Lee X Move. Designed for movement, these jeans are crafted with premium, easy-care fabric that stretches yet retains its shape and the classic denim feel. Lee X Soft Denim is designed for comfort. Using a blend of premium cotton, stretch fibers, and Tencel, the Men’s Lee X Soft Jean offers exceptional softness yet remains durable. Lee X Lite Non-Denim is a synthetic pant made from lightweight fabric designed to breathe. And finally, Lee X shirts (available in the spring) will feature water-repellant and stretch technology for the perfect pairing.

Lee X

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Hublot celebrates the Year of the Snake with a limited-edition timepiece
You'll love the details on this new Hublot watch
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake

Hublot just joined the brands celebrating the Year of the Snake with an iconic watch, complemented with beautiful details.

When it comes to the details, Hublot didn’t hold back on the Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake edition—it went all out. The dial features an all-black background, highlighted by a gold serpent that cuts across different sections while accentuating subdials.

Read more
Bulova’s new Snorkel watches bring the vibrant world of marine life to your wrist
This Bulova collection will remind you of the ocean
Bulova Snorkel collection

Bulova welcomed the new year with a new line of timepieces, the Bulova Snorkel Collection, which draws inspiration from sharks, turtles, and marine life. This new collection complements other aquatic timepieces that were launched in the past, extending Bulova’s catalog.

“It is meant to create an extremely price-competitive sport watch, utilizing innovative materials while also celebrating what makse us passionate about the oceans, the seas, and marine life, a universe which is both mysterious, vibrant, and exciting and inspiring—all values we seek to embody in Bulova,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Citizen Watch America.

Read more
New G-Shock watches bring Charles Darwin’s Galápagos discoveries to life
You'll love these two new G-shock watch models
G-shock x Charles Darwin Foundation

Charles Darwin came up with the theory that explains the evolution of the human species, and his name still lives on to this day—this latest collection from G-Shock is proof of that.

While the beloved watch line rolled out a collection that paid tribute to Charles Darwin a few years ago, this new line comes with a new design and interesting details—an upgrade. Available in two different shades, the Charles Darwin collection comprises these watches: the GA-B2100CD-1A4ER and the GA-B2100CD-1A7ER. Both have a design based on unique archeological sites and animal species.

Read more