JJJJound x Padmore & Barnes unveil the ultimate moccasin shoe

For the Irish-based brand Padmore & Barnes, creating a quality shoe with premium details isn’t out of reach. The company has been designing traditional yet modern footwear for years with plenty of success. While the brand knows how to build the ultimate elevated shoe, it didn’t hesitate to tap JJJJound to help present the first interpretation of its iconic P204 silhouette. Along with the Montreal-based company, Padmore & Barnes brought their extensive knowledge of footwear for a new release based on their archival design. First introduced in the 1960s, the P204 silhouette keeps its initial style and pattern with a few contemporary details that bring it to a new generation. 

JJJJound x Padmore & Barnes P204 

side profile of white mocassin
JJJJound / JJJJound

Honoring the P204’s original silhouette, the design is constructed with premium suede leather, which sits on top of the sustainable and traditional No1 plantation crepe sole. A traditional mocassin shoe, this style is a versatile design that can easily function as a dressy or casual option. Contrasting the beige upper are brown leather sock liners that showcase the co-branding details of the partnership. Suede loop pull tabs and polyester flat laces complete the design and add small modern touches to the overall look. Tonal detailing, like the monochromatic stitching, can be found throughout the shoe, giving it an extra dimension. Debuting on JJJJound’s web store on April 10 at noon EST, this moccasin shoe is a luxury addition with plenty of style. Honoring the traditional and quality standards of Padmore & Barnes while incorporating JJJJound’s contemporary style, this moccasin shoe is more than your classic silhouette.

