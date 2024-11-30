Ledbury changes the suit look with a unique dress shirt option for fall/winter

Wearing a suit every day is a blessing and a curse. The blessing part of the lifestyle is that you get 12 months of embodying the kind of elevated elegance owned by the likes of James Bond and Harvey Specter. You feel the way people treat you; they assume you are someone important. The curse part of it is in the summer, it can be stifling hot, and in the winter, it can be blistery cold, and there aren’t a ton of things you can do to fight that. That is until you find a brand that does the small things to help in that matter. Seersucker and linen suits in the summer and cashmere and tweed suits in the winter are the usual answers. But the Ledbury flannel dress shirt takes a different approach to the winter season by adding style and warmth to your seasonal looks.

Adding flannel to your suiting

Two southern gentlemen who worked and studied together under one of London’s premier shirt makers brings you a unique elevation to your shirt wardrobe with the Hartman Flannel. While it is customizable to be anything you want, getting it in its stock form gives you an attractive spread collar and double button barrel cuff similar to your other dress shirts. The flannel gives a thickness to your shirt that makes it perfect in the colder months. The softness keeps you from feeling like it is weighing you down, and the elevated pattern allows you to pair it well with your tweed suits or your knit ties. There is no reason to be basic with an option like this on the market.

Specs 60% Cotton, 20% Viscose, 20% Polyester Short Spread Alden Collar Double button barrel cuff Reinforced smoke grey buttons with tension threading to ensure they stay fastened for the life of the shirt

