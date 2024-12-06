Ledbury goes fishing with first tech shirt in tandem with Current Culture

There are two ways to start a morning that most men experience. One is the daily grind. The moment you enter your office with all you need to accomplish for the day laid out in front of you, waiting for you to get to it. It can get monotonous; sometimes, even the shirt you’re wearing can make the difference. Being excited to wear an elevated but comfortable custom shirt is what Ledburry adds to your day so you can get things done. But then there is that other day when you wake up before dawn, pack your truck, and head to the banks of the river, eager to wet your line and wait for the day’s catch. It isn’t about the fish; it is about reconnecting with nature and purging the stress of the grind from your soul. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to lose the elevated but comfortable custom shirt. The Ledbury x Current Culture Tulu shirt is set up to be your new favorite tech shirt.

Getting you connected with the water

This is Ledbury’s first tech shirt designed specifically for fishing, so they tested it out with guides from Current Culture in the streams of Virginia. It has two velcro chest pockets, side vents because you can rarely predict the weather in Virginia, and even a hidden cloth to keep your glasses clean. It is also made from 100% recycled polyester, so you can look and feel good while knowing that you are leaving the streams for those who follow us. A bonus is the custom sizing works the same as any other Ledbury shirt, so you know it will fit just as well and add function to the fashion.

Ledbury Tulu fishing shirts