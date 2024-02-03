G-SHOCK, Hodinkee bring end to John Mayer series

 Skip to main content
G-SHOCK, Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer collaborate on final watch in John Mayer series

Sarah Veldman
By
Ben Clymer in office wearing G-SHOCK collaboration
G-SHOCK

In a remarkable collaboration between horological titans, Hodinkee and G-SHOCK, the unveiling of the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer marks a milestone in the world of luxury watches. This fusion of expertise and innovation brings forth a timepiece that resonates deeply with aficionados and enthusiasts alike.

Having immersed himself in diverse G-SHOCK collaborations alongside luminaries like John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Elijah Funk of Online Ceramics over the past three years, Ben Clymer, the astute founder and Executive Chairman of Hodinkee, has embarked on a new journey. With a rich legacy spanning fifteen years of crafting under the Hodinkee banner and collaborating with esteemed brands such as Omega, IWC, and Hermès, Clymer sets his sights on a groundbreaking venture. Forging ahead with his inaugural solo project, Clymer seeks to present the Hodinkee community with an accessible masterpiece that transcends financial constraints and instills a sense of pride.

On February 1, 2024, the eagerly awaited G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer will grace the shelves of the Hodinkee Shop, bearing testament to Clymer’s dedication and vision.

G-SHOCK Ben Clymer collaboration watch
G_SHOCK

The G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer watch

The collaboration between Hodinkee and G-SHOCK is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it symbolizes the convergence of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, bridging the gap between heritage and modernity. Ben Clymer, renowned for his contributions to the horological world through Hodinkee, brings his wealth of experience and vision to this project, ensuring a timepiece of exceptional quality and appeal.

This collaboration also underscores the democratization of luxury watches. While Hodinkee has long been associated with haute horlogerie, this partnership with G-SHOCK makes high-end watchmaking accessible to a broader audience. The G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer offers a wearable piece of horological artistry without the exorbitant price tag, embodying the ethos of inclusivity and accessibility championed by both brands. This new G-SHOCK watch was made for fans of Hodinkee who don’t want to spend a fortune on a watch and don’t want to worry about it all the time.

Design and features

The G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer is a testament to meticulous attention to detail and thoughtful design. Drawing inspiration from vintage watch references and iconic timepieces, Ben Clymer has imbued this watch with subtle nods to horological heritage. The Hodinkee grey resin case and dark grey strap, adorned with a green keeper inscribed with the Hodinkee logo, exude understated elegance.

One of the standout features of this timepiece is its olive green dial, adorned with khaki, black, and green accents. Noteworthy is the inclusion of three cities – NYC, Tokyo, and Atlanta – representing the geographic footprint of Hodinkee and G-SHOCK. Moreover, the black “double-signed” CASIO logo pays homage to the iconic Rolex Daytona, while the green lume plots add a touch of luminous allure.

G-SHOCK Ben Clymer collaboration watch face
G-SHOCK

Where to buy the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer

For those eager to add this exquisite timepiece to their collection, the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Ben Clymer is available for purchase exclusively through the Hodinkee Shop. Priced at $185, this limited edition watch promises to be a coveted addition to any discerning collector’s repertoire.

Moreover, $5 from each purchase will be donated to the Horological Society of New York, underscoring the commitment of Hodinkee and G-SHOCK to supporting and advancing the art and science of horology.

