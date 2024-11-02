 Skip to main content
Dior’s spring 2025 collection arrives with luxe accessories and utilitarian style

Elevate your everyday

By
Dior Spring 2025 Collection campagin
photographed by Rafael Pavarotti / Dior

Dior’s Spring 2025 Collection just dropped and the men’s accessories don’t disappoint. We’re talking about calfskin bags accented with leather, stylish frames, and jewelry that make a statement without being too flashy. (Think understated, cool, not trying too hard.)

Since taking the reins as Artistic Director in 2018, Kim Jones continues to redefine modern masculinity. This year, he made history by launching Dior’s first-ever Men’s Couture Collection, drawing inspiration from the legendary ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev. With his experience at renowned fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen, Jones brings a fresh perspective and innovative vision to Dior — keeping the brand’s iconic heritage alive and pushing the boundaries of what high fashion can be.

This collection focuses on “utilitarian luxury” or pieces that are functional and chic. While there are quite a few standout looks (like the Archives Labels Overshirt or the Oblique Cardigan), the accessories are undeniably the star of the show.

The DiorOblique S1I transparent blue square sunglasses feature the Dior Oblique logo in ruthenium-finish metal, blue-silver mirrored lenses with a pixilated Dior Oblique motif, and, of course, a Christian Dior signature on the left lens.

Man wearing blue Dior sunglasses
Dior / Dior

If you prefer sunglasses that are less logo-focused, the DiorBlackSuit S15I sunglasses offer a more subtle look. They have a streamlined black acetate frame, gray lenses, and an engraved CD signature hinge, but that’s the only visible branding.

The bags in this collection are equally impressive. The Weekender 25 is a practical and elegant calfskin travel bag. With leather top handles, an adjustable (and removable) shoulder strap with lobster clasps, and a ruthenium-finish brass Dior signature on the front, this bag is built for the (stylish) man on the go.

Man wearing Dior Weekender 25 bag
Dior / Dior

Other standout pieces include the CD Chain Link Bracelet, the calfskin Toiletry Bag, and the Weekender 40.

View the full collection on the Dior website.

