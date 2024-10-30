 Skip to main content
Champion and Harley Davidson make moto style comfortable in new collection

Ride a Harley like a Champion

By
Champion x Harley Davidson t-shirts
Champion

There is nothing cooler than sitting on the back of a Harley Davidson and cruising along one of the best motorcycle road trips in the country. There is nothing more comfortable than lounging in a set of Champion sweats and watching Netflix. But what if you can be doing both at the same time? Of course, we don’t mean watching Netflix in sweats while you’re riding a Harley. We mean a collaboration between the iconic sportswear company Champion and the legendary motorcycle company Harley Davidson.

“This collaboration captures the best of both worlds, blending Harley’s rebellious spirit with Champion’s athleticwear heritage. It’s a collection built for those who live boldly—whether on the open road or the city streets,” said Erica Bullard, Senior Vice President of Harley-Davidson.

Icons come together

Champion x Harley Davidson group of people
Champion

The Champion and Harley-Davidson capsule collection features a wide array of sweatshirts, tees, and hats with modern cuts and attractive oversized graphics featuring Harley’s coolness. Each piece combines rugged moto durability with the lasting comfort of your favorite sweats, offering a unique blend of bold style and everyday wearability.

“For over a century, Champion has created timeless styles and empowered fans to express themselves through thoughtfully crafted pieces. Today, and through partnerships with like-minded brands such as Harley-Davidson, we are continuing to elevate our role as a canvas for culture and creativity”, said Vanessa LeFebvre, Global President of Champion. “This partnership with Harley-Davidson is the culmination of two heritage brands celebrating their commitment to authenticity and honoring those who forge their own path, on and off the road.”

