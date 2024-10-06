Gas up the car and hit the road

If you’ve looked at a fall foliage map recently, you know it’s the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip to soak in the season’s changing colors. One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the changing seasons is by taking a fall road trip through some of the country’s most scenic routes. Whether you’re dreaming of a classic New England adventure or seeking a more unique journey along the West Coast, we’ve rounded up the best fall road trips that offer stunning views and unforgettable experiences.

American Fork Canyon, Utah

American Fork Canyon, located in Utah, is one of the best spots in the country for a fall road trip, attracting over a million visitors every year. The Alpine Scenic Loop Backway is the perfect route for taking in the stunning fall foliage. If you stick to State Road 92 and don’t plan on using any recreation facilities, you can skip the fees! But if you want to stay longer and enjoy all the area has to offer – like camping at Timpanogos Campground, fishing at American Fork River, or hiking the popular Timpanogos Cave – you’ll need a 1 to 3-day pass for $10 or a 7-day pass for $20.

Green Mountains, Vermont

If you’re dreaming of a New England road trip, the Green Mountains in Vermont should be at the top of your list. The Green Mountain Byway offers breathtaking views that are hard to beat, especially during the fall. As you travel, make sure to stop in Stowe, dubbed the “Fall Color Capital,” where you can hike scenic trails, go kayaking, or take a ride on the Gondola SkyRide for a view unlike anything else. The route also takes you through charming Waterbury, before winding through the mountains, providing you with several days’ worth of incredible views.

Enchanted Circle, New Mexico

When people think of the best fall road trips, they often picture the East Coast, but New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle offers a chance to experience autumn in the desert. Spanning about 84 miles, this scenic route starts and ends in Taos and takes you around Wheeler Mountain and through the gorgeous Hondo Valley. Along the way, make sure to check out the charming towns of Questa, Red River, and Eagle Nest, where you can enjoy hiking, fishing, and local eateries. If you have time, stop at Angel Fire for some outdoor adventures.

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

The Columbia River Gorge in Oregon is one of the best fall road trip destinations out there. This stunning canyon, carved by the Columbia River, stretches over 80 miles and reaches depths of up to 4,000 feet. Driving down the Historic Columbia River Highway is an adventure in itself, with jaw-dropping views of waterfalls and cliffs around every corner. Make sure to stop and stroll along the waterfront or follow the wildflowers at Rowena Crest. If you’re feeling adventurous, tackle the trek up Dog Mountain or try your hand at windsurfing in Hood River, the windsurfing capital of the world.

Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia

A road trip through Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains is perfect for those looking to enjoy stunning fall foliage without the chilly northern temperatures. Start your journey on the Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway, where you’ll be treated to amazing views and vibrant colors. Make sure you check out Brasstown Bald, Georgia’s tallest mountain, or Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. Along the way, check out beautiful spots like Lake Blue Ridge, where you can kayak or picnic, and hike the trails at Vogel State Park for some great photo ops. Plus, if you want to mix a little city life in, you’re just 90 miles from Atlanta.

Finger Lakes, New York

The Finger Lakes in New York is easily one of the best fall road trips in the U.S. This magical region boasts eleven narrow lakes surrounded by some of the most beautiful autumn foliage you’ll ever see. You can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking the trails at Watkins Glen State Park or biking along the scenic paths of Seneca Lake. Golf enthusiasts can hit the links at places like the Geneva Country Club. And you can’t forget the wineries! This area is famous for its Rieslings and other delicious wines, which you can taste at places like Fox Run Vineyards, Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, and Keuka Spring Vineyards.

Southern Pacific Coast, California

Don’t overlook the Southern Pacific Coast in California for a stunning fall road trip. While summer is popular, the fall brings cooler weather and fewer crowds, making it an ideal time to hit the road. Start your adventure near Los Angeles and hop on Highway 101, cruising toward Santa Barbara. Along the way, make a pit stop in the charming town of Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and delicious pastries. You can also explore the beautiful beaches in Malibu, hike in the Santa Monica Mountains, or check out local wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley.