 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The best fall road trips in the U.S.: The most scenic routes for autumn adventures

Gas up the car and hit the road

By
Autumn Mountains
jklugiewicz / Pixabay

If you’ve looked at a fall foliage map recently, you know it’s the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip to soak in the season’s changing colors. One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the changing seasons is by taking a fall road trip through some of the country’s most scenic routes. Whether you’re dreaming of a classic New England adventure or seeking a more unique journey along the West Coast, we’ve rounded up the best fall road trips that offer stunning views and unforgettable experiences.

American Fork Canyon, Utah

American Fork Canyon
12756913 / Pixabay

American Fork Canyon, located in Utah, is one of the best spots in the country for a fall road trip, attracting over a million visitors every year. The Alpine Scenic Loop Backway is the perfect route for taking in the stunning fall foliage. If you stick to State Road 92 and don’t plan on using any recreation facilities, you can skip the fees! But if you want to stay longer and enjoy all the area has to offer – like camping at Timpanogos Campground, fishing at American Fork River, or hiking the popular Timpanogos Cave – you’ll need a 1 to 3-day pass for $10 or a 7-day pass for $20.

Recommended Videos

Green Mountains, Vermont

Stowe Vermont
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

If you’re dreaming of a New England road trip, the Green Mountains in Vermont should be at the top of your list. The Green Mountain Byway offers breathtaking views that are hard to beat, especially during the fall. As you travel, make sure to stop in Stowe, dubbed the “Fall Color Capital,” where you can hike scenic trails, go kayaking, or take a ride on the Gondola SkyRide for a view unlike anything else. The route also takes you through charming Waterbury, before winding through the mountains, providing you with several days’ worth of incredible views.

Related

Enchanted Circle, New Mexico

New Mexico
RJA1988 / Pixabay

When people think of the best fall road trips, they often picture the East Coast, but New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle offers a chance to experience autumn in the desert. Spanning about 84 miles, this scenic route starts and ends in Taos and takes you around Wheeler Mountain and through the gorgeous Hondo Valley. Along the way, make sure to check out the charming towns of Questa, Red River, and Eagle Nest, where you can enjoy hiking, fishing, and local eateries. If you have time, stop at Angel Fire for some outdoor adventures.

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

Columbia River Gorge
Bob Pool / Shutterstock

The Columbia River Gorge in Oregon is one of the best fall road trip destinations out there. This stunning canyon, carved by the Columbia River, stretches over 80 miles and reaches depths of up to 4,000 feet. Driving down the Historic Columbia River Highway is an adventure in itself, with jaw-dropping views of waterfalls and cliffs around every corner. Make sure to stop and stroll along the waterfront or follow the wildflowers at Rowena Crest. If you’re feeling adventurous, tackle the trek up Dog Mountain or try your hand at windsurfing in Hood River, the windsurfing capital of the world.

Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia

Blue Ridge Mountains
IllonaBurschl / Pixabay

A road trip through Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains is perfect for those looking to enjoy stunning fall foliage without the chilly northern temperatures. Start your journey on the Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway, where you’ll be treated to amazing views and vibrant colors. Make sure you check out Brasstown Bald, Georgia’s tallest mountain, or Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. Along the way, check out beautiful spots like Lake Blue Ridge, where you can kayak or picnic, and hike the trails at Vogel State Park for some great photo ops. Plus, if you want to mix a little city life in, you’re just 90 miles from Atlanta.

Finger Lakes, New York

Finger Lakes
Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

The Finger Lakes in New York is easily one of the best fall road trips in the U.S. This magical region boasts eleven narrow lakes surrounded by some of the most beautiful autumn foliage you’ll ever see. You can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking the trails at Watkins Glen State Park or biking along the scenic paths of Seneca Lake. Golf enthusiasts can hit the links at places like the Geneva Country Club. And you can’t forget the wineries! This area is famous for its Rieslings and other delicious wines, which you can taste at places like Fox Run Vineyards, Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, and Keuka Spring Vineyards.

Southern Pacific Coast, California

Southern Pacific Coast
12019 / Pixabay

Don’t overlook the Southern Pacific Coast in California for a stunning fall road trip. While summer is popular, the fall brings cooler weather and fewer crowds, making it an ideal time to hit the road. Start your adventure near Los Angeles and hop on Highway 101, cruising toward Santa Barbara. Along the way, make a pit stop in the charming town of Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and delicious pastries. You can also explore the beautiful beaches in Malibu, hike in the Santa Monica Mountains, or check out local wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Vermont in the fall: How to plan an epic trip, according to a local
Here's where I'd go on a fall trip to Vermont
Sunset over Stowe Vermont during autumn

In March 2021, I took a road trip that changed my life. I drove from my then-home in Northern Virginia to Northern Vermont for a long weekend of snowboarding and exploration, not knowing how the state would delight me. It did, and then some. 

The landscape changed as soon as I crossed the state line from New York to Vermont. Old towns looked untouched, as if frozen in time, with old gas stations and shops lining the byways. In the distance, the Green Mountains formed the horizon, creating a perfect vista as the sun set. Add in world-class snowboarding at Stowe Mountain Resort, and I knew I wanted to live there. In October 2021, I made the move. Today, I call Stowe home.

Read more
These are the best California road trip itineraries: Plan your route
open field with California mountains in the background

California can feel more like a country than a state when traversed by car, featuring a diversity of perfect California beach destinations, quirky roadside attractions, and iconic cities dotting the way. There are endless paths that you can take on a California road trip, but these five routes should be at the top of your list the next time you're cruising through the Golden State.

1. The Pacific Coastal Highway

Read more
U.S. National Park Foundation receives huge grant to manage overtourism
The funds will go toward mitigaging crowds and conserving wildlife
Alaska, Denali National Park

U.S. National Parks let visitors experience untouched nature and unforgettable surroundings. From Yosemite’s Half Dome to Denali’s 20,310 ft. peak, our more than 420 national parks are a national treasure. However, challenges like overcrowding, rising sea levels, aging infrastructure, changing weather patterns, and varying visitor demographics must be addressed.

To help, the Lilly Endowment just donated $100 million to the National Park Foundation. The grant went toward The Campaign for National Parks, a $1 billion fundraising effort to preserve these special places. 
U.S. National Parks face overcrowding
Yosemite National Park, California Mick Haupt / Unsplash

Read more