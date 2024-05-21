G-Shock unveils the new Frogman MRGBF1000B-1A

One of the most beloved G-Shock watches is the Frogman, which Casio first released in 1993 (and which joined the elite MR-G series last year). Mr-G is a professional-grade collection that includes some of the most rugged, hyper-masculine models like the Mudman and the Mudmaster. The latest G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A has a titanium bracelet, exhibiting those “extreme” boundary-pushing traits the brand is known for.

G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A

Initially launched in 1993, the Frogman was first marketed as a dive watch, known for its 200 meter water resistance and resiliency. Now, to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Casio has give the Frogman its very own place in the MR-G collection, with the MRGBF1000B-1A being the third and most recent addition. It’s arrived just in time for summer, meaning it can act as your perfect companion on camping adventures in Germany or diving trips in the Pacific.

Technical specifications

If you’re going to spend your hard-earned dollars on a watch that will be durable and that you can rely on under extreme conditions, you want to find the right one, so we’ll give you a breakdown of the technical aspects of the G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A to help you decide. Firstly, this G-Shock features a titanium case and sapphire crystal, meaning it’s tough and scratch-resistant, and you won’t even have to think about the possibility of banging it up while doing your Rambo thing out in the woods.

Powered by Casio’s Tough Solar technology, the G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A will stay charged even in low light conditions. On top of that, it has Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping, and we’re glad you asked what that is. This provides automatic time adjustments via radio signals from 6 transmission stations worldwide, meaning your G-Shock will keep accurate time no matter when you are in the world, even the Amazon, where there’s barely a lightbulb in sight.

Of course, if you call yourself an “adventurer,” you’re thinking, “Great, it tells time, but what else?” The G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A is equipped with a tide graph, moon data, a dive log, world time functionality, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, and daily alarms. Basically, it will wake you up in the morning and tell you it’s time to go to the office, keep track of your James Bond dives, and tell you about the moon in case your girlfriend is into astrology. The best bit, if you’re super into technology, is that it has Bluetooth capabilities, making it convenient to use from your smartphone.

Aesthetics of the G-Shock Frogman MRGBF1000B-1A

Aesthetically, the G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A is a real beast with a black titanium case that is an astonishing 49.7mm wide, blue ion plating, and gold IP screws, giving it a sporty yet contemporary look. Not only that, but the dial is incredibly easy to read with large, luminous hands that work in low light. While its look may seem incredibly bulky and heavy to wear, it’s actually designed to be comfortably worn for long periods of time as the titanium band is lightweight, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit on your wrist.

The first Mr-G Frogman, a blue version, only came with a rubber strap. The second yellow model has a rubber strap and a titanium bracelet. This version opts to forgo the rubber band entirely.

So, what’s the price?

With the durability and advanced technical aspects of this G-Shock, it will certainly cost you, coming in with a price tag of $5,800. It can be purchased on the Casio website.

