 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

G-Shock’s new MR-G Frogman gets a titanium upgrade

G-Shock unveils the new Frogman MRGBF1000B-1A

By
G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A
G-Shock

One of the most beloved G-Shock watches is the Frogman, which Casio first released in 1993 (and which joined the elite MR-G series last year). Mr-G is a professional-grade collection that includes some of the most rugged, hyper-masculine models like the Mudman and the Mudmaster. The latest G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A has a titanium bracelet, exhibiting those “extreme” boundary-pushing traits the brand is known for.

G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A

G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A
G-Shock

Initially launched in 1993, the Frogman was first marketed as a dive watch, known for its 200 meter water resistance and resiliency. Now, to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Casio has give the Frogman its very own place in the MR-G collection, with the MRGBF1000B-1A being the third and most recent addition. It’s arrived just in time for summer, meaning it can act as your perfect companion on camping adventures in Germany or diving trips in the Pacific.

Recommended Videos

Technical specifications

If you’re going to spend your hard-earned dollars on a watch that will be durable and that you can rely on under extreme conditions, you want to find the right one, so we’ll give you a breakdown of the technical aspects of the G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A to help you decide. Firstly, this G-Shock features a titanium case and sapphire crystal, meaning it’s tough and scratch-resistant, and you won’t even have to think about the possibility of banging it up while doing your Rambo thing out in the woods.

Related

Powered by Casio’s Tough Solar technology, the G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A will stay charged even in low light conditions. On top of that, it has Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping, and we’re glad you asked what that is. This provides automatic time adjustments via radio signals from 6 transmission stations worldwide, meaning your G-Shock will keep accurate time no matter when you are in the world, even the Amazon, where there’s barely a lightbulb in sight.

Of course, if you call yourself an “adventurer,” you’re thinking, “Great, it tells time, but what else?” The G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A is equipped with a tide graph, moon data, a dive log, world time functionality, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, and daily alarms. Basically, it will wake you up in the morning and tell you it’s time to go to the office, keep track of your James Bond dives, and tell you about the moon in case your girlfriend is into astrology. The best bit, if you’re super into technology, is that it has Bluetooth capabilities, making it convenient to use from your smartphone.

Aesthetics of the G-Shock Frogman MRGBF1000B-1A

G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A
G-Shock

Aesthetically, the G-Shock MRGBF1000B-1A is a real beast with a black titanium case that is an astonishing 49.7mm wide, blue ion plating, and gold IP screws, giving it a sporty yet contemporary look. Not only that, but the dial is incredibly easy to read with large, luminous hands that work in low light. While its look may seem incredibly bulky and heavy to wear, it’s actually designed to be comfortably worn for long periods of time as the titanium band is lightweight, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit on your wrist.

The first Mr-G Frogman, a blue version, only came with a rubber strap. The second yellow model has a rubber strap and a titanium bracelet. This version opts to forgo the rubber band entirely.

So, what’s the price?

G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A
G-Shock

With the durability and advanced technical aspects of this G-Shock, it will certainly cost you, coming in with a price tag of $5,800. It can be purchased on the Casio website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Hublot’s sapphire Big Bang gets an icy new color
Hublot reveals new Big Bang in Glacier Blue
Hublot Big Bang in Glacier Blue

The newest addition to the Hublot MP-11 collection is a formidable presence, measuring a whopping 45mm in diameter and 14.4mm in thickness, so you'll need some major confidence if you want to sport this beast on your wrist. The inaugural Sapphire Big Bang was introduced in 2016 and since then the brand has delighted fans with an array of color iterations, from other sapphire colors to purple and orange. Now, Glacier Blue has been introduced, just in time to keep you cool this summer (in attitude, not temperature, unfortunately.)
Hublot: The Big Bang MP-11 in Glacier Blue

This Big Bang MP-11 features a 14-day power reserve, which is achieved through seven series-coupled barrels arranged in a horizontal configuration, and all of that can be viewed by the wearer. The truly vibrant Glacier Blue (seriously, the blue is so bright you'll feel like you're about to start seeing your breath) is made with a fresh chemical composition but still shares the same properties as sapphire: luminous, and able to withstand scratches.
Technical specifications
This Hublot watch will leave you completely mesmerized for several hours before you even think about the technical specifications, though there are some exceptional details to go over. Inside this MP-11 is the HUB9011 Manufacture manual-winding skeleton power reserve movement. As we mentioned above, there are seven series-coupled barrels, but they've been arranged in a coaxial and vertical configuration so the watch is able to maintain a super slim profile of just 10.9mm. All tied together like a bow on top is the blue transparent structured rubber strap with a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

Read more
Garmin, Seiko, G-SHOCK, and more: Our picks for best outdoor watches in 2024
Our picks for the best outdoor watches for men
Man on bike in Apple watch

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you need the perfect wrist companion for all of your adventures. Whether you're biking and hiking on rugged terrain or simply tracking your fitness goals, you need a watch that keeps time, looks stylish, and can handle your activities. We've created a list of the best outdoor watches, including brands like Garmin, Seiko, G-SHOCK, and Suunto.

We've focused on features like GPS tracking, construction, and top-tier technology to bring you what we think are the top outdoor watches at the moment. Whether you're a seasoned explorer, a fan of going to the gym, or someone who appreciates these types of manly watches, there's a timepiece to suit every taste and lifestyle, including yours. Each of these watches brings its own bit of flair to the world of outdoor watches, from Seiko to the famously tough G-SHOCK brand.
The best outdoor watches for men

Read more
Doxa’s Sub 200T watch is a new, smaller version of the Classic 300 design
Doxa introduces smaller version of Sub 300
Doxa Sub 200T series

Doxa watches aren't exactly the word on the tip of anyone's tongue when they think of their favorite brands; however, they have developed their own community, and some might dub them a cult following. The brand recently unveiled its latest Doxa watch, the Sub 200T which has sent a lightning strike through the hearts of fans, as it's unmistakably more compact than the iconic 300T and 600T models. The lack of smaller options has always been a common complaint among fans of the brand, and with consumer behavior veering more and more in this direction, it's no surprise that the latest iteration is just 39mm. The iconic design of the Classic 300 has been shrunk down to something more compact, sleek, and contemporary.
The new Doxa Sub 200T has a color for every taste

On top of that, the kaleidoscope of color options available from Doxa watches will surely satisfy every taste, from those who like bright and sporty models to those who prefer something a little more classic and subdued. The dial features a sunray-finished design with a luminous sunburst effect, and it comes with two strap options: a stainless steel bracelet with a "beads of rice" design and an FKM rubber strap that comes with folding clasps and ratcheting wetsuit extensions.

Read more