Birdwell Beach Britches Steps Into Winter Style with New Collection

Perhaps you’ve got an image fixed in your mind when you think of Birdwell Beach Britches, that of classic boardshorts in a vibrant red and white, worn by a lifeguard in a retro-tinged photo. But there’s more than meets the eye. The legendary California surf brand is back in a big way, and they’re going beyond boardshorts with the launch of the new Birdwell Beach Britches fall and winter collection. The California brand is expanding into new categories, taking great care to bring the same eye for detail to new offerings, like flannel work shirts and sweaters. It’s that attention to detail that has made the brand’s meticulously crafted swimwear a fan favorite since 1961. With the recent release of so many soon-to-be classics, we rounded up our top winter style essentials from Birdwell below.

Birdwell Beach Britches Flannel Work Shirt

Yarn-dyed brushed plaid cotton flannel makes all the difference here. This is exactly the type of classic-yet-rugged work shirt you’d expect from Birdwell, the kind that’s easy to throw on as a nice mid-layer atop a cozy thermal on a chilly winter morning.

Birdwell Beach Britches Shawl Cardigan

The great thing about the newest collection from Birdwell Beach Britches is that it completely shakes up what you might expect from a brand that made its name crafting stylish boardshorts. This timeless shawl cardigan, handmade from 100% cotton in southern California, features a rich olive color and seriously cool “competition stripes” on the left sleeve. Wear it with beat-up leather boots, a trusty henley, and your favorite selvedge denim this winter.

Birdwell Beach Britches Corduroy Work Shirt

Yet again, this lauded heritage brand delivers the unexpected with a handsome corduroy work shirt in a rich color that’s perfectly suited to deliver a nice “pop” against winter wardrobe staples like olive chinos and dark blue denim. The use of SurfNyl fabric (proprietary to the brand) at the collar and cuffs makes this work shirt ready to layer.

Birdwell Beach Britches Garment-Dyed Raglan Crew

Shake up the winter blues with a fun take on indigo. This garment-dyed crew with a flattering raglan cut is the perfect layer to throw on with tan chinos for a weekend brunch ensemble that’s casual but not too casual.

Birdwell Beach Britches Three-Stripe Merino Blend Hoodie

Of course, Birdwell also knows how to make one fine, superbly casual zip hoodie done up in a surprisingly luxurious merino fabric blend. If you’re lucky enough to live on the coast and can grab a morning surf, this is the hoodie you’re going to want to throw on after. For the rest of us? This casual layer is essential to wear on a lazy Saturday in front of the fire.

