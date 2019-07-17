Kick Back in Style with the Best Soccer Jerseys to Sport Right Now

Share

This summer, arguably more than any other, has ignited the love of soccer in the U.S.A. Whether or not you had ever watched the sport before, you couldn’t help but be enthralled by the athleticism, dedication, and sheer talent that the U.S. Women’s National Team brought to the global stage, defeating The Netherlands in the final game 2-0. This was a milestone not only for women, but for soccer in the U.S. — one that the team is sure to build on in the future.

While men’s baseball, basketball, and football remain the United States’ defining sports, soccer is making a vigorous move up in the ranks. Consequently, the soccer jersey is rapidly becoming a new fan favorite, moving in to replace polo shirts, baseball shirts, and graphic T-shirts as the casual pullover of choice … and let’s face it, it’s a lot easier to shrug on than a hockey jersey.

Nike 2019 USA Soccer Breathe Stadium Away Replica Jersey

If you’re not pumped up about the U.S. Women’s National Team (and the U.S. Men’s National Team, who took second in the Gold Cup), then you frankly don’t deserve this jersey. Celebrate the greatest U.S. soccer team ever (again, talking about the women here) in style with this replica jersey from Nike.

Kappa X Gumball 3000 Authentic Grali Red Futbol Jersey

Celebrate a different kind of sport — motorsports — with this commemorative Gumball 3000 soccer jersey from Kappa. The annual Britain-based international 3,000-mile charity motor rally returns to the United States next year, incorporating a week-long tour with a festival of live music concerts, action sports, and car shows.

Brazil 2019 Home Jersey by Nike

Brazil will host the 2019 U-17 (under 17) World Cup starting October 26, 2019 as the Brazilian team goes head to head with Canada. The South American nation also hosted and won the Copa America earlier this year, the championship’s 100th anniversary, so get those vuvuzelas out of the closet, tuned up, and ready to roar.

New York City FC 2019 Primary Authentic Custom Jersey

So it’s root, root, root for the home team: check out Fanatic’s MLS store, featuring merch from all the major U.S. soccer teams, including T-shirts, caps, collectables and more. This Adidas Climalite jersey can even be customized to support the player of your choice.

Under Armour #1 Wisconsin Badgers Red Replica Performance Soccer Jersey

Don’t forget to support your alma mater — or someone else’s! Grab this Under Armour model from Fans Edge, in this case celebrating the former Big Ten champions from Madison, Wisconsin. This officially licensed replica jersey includes Under Armour’s HeatGear technology to regulate body temperature and wick moisture. It also features a tagless collar for extra comfort.

White Real Madrid 2019/20 Home Replica Jersey

Ready for a European vacation? Grab this Real Madrid jersey (well, depending of course on just where in Europe you’re headed: don’t get caught up in any hooliganism) and be golden for the trip: Real Madrid is regarded as the world’s most valuable soccer team, valued at $4.24 billion according to Forbes.

Adidas Striped 19 Jersey

Want soccer style but you’re afraid of commitment? Grab this classic blue and white Adidas jersey in a clean, modern design with Climalite fabric that wicks away sweat and looks great on and off the field. Adidas even made this shirt with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions. Perfect to pair with white jeans, khakis, or matching athletic shorts.

Team Liquid X Marvel Iron Man Jersey

Get ready to get your geek on. Team Liquid is the world-renowned professional gaming organization that represents more than 60 championship athletes competing in a wide array of esports. Now collaborating with the Marvel universe, the team has created jerseys for Iron Man, Captain America, and Avengers Endgame Quantum Realm…as well as a Team Liquid x Marvel logo tee$32 for mere mortals.