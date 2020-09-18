The Best Men’s Running Shoes of 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nowadays, getting to a gym is an insurmountable hassle, which means there’s never been a better time to pick up (or double down) on the ultimate outdoor cardio workout: Running. Why not stay motivated to hit the pavement and trails by investing in quality running shoes? The best ones provide just enough style, lots of durability, and ample cushion to last for hundreds of miles. Here are a few of the best running shoes for men — whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned marathoner.

Best Running Shoes Overall: Brooks Ghost 13 — $130

We can’t stop raving about Brooks’ new Ghost runners, which strikes the perfect balance between comfort and security, largely due to its seamless midsole foam from heel to the forefoot, which supports a smoother gait. The footbed is comfortable, but not too soft or thick to impact strides, and the 3D Print mesh adds extra breathability.

Best Trail Running Shoes: Asics Gel Fujitrabuco Sky — $150

When it comes to off-road runs, not any pair of athletic sneakers will do. That’s why we were impressed by Asics’ new trail runners that were co-designed by French champion mountain runner Xavier Thévenard. The brand’s secret sauce is the reversed lugs that offer maximum traction and grip during the steepest terrain changes. Plus, its multicolored outsole makes for a great statement piece.

Best Long Distance Running Shoes: New Balance Fresh Foam 860v11 — $130

Long distance runs can be a slog, but New Balance makes the journey a bit more comfortable with its streamlined kicks, which include a swooping heel collar to prevent your Achilles tendon from chafing, a wider-than-usual midfoot for flexibility, and a sturdy mesh upper for extra durability.

Other Running Shoes We Love

Allbirds Men’s Tree Dashers — $125

Much has been said about Allbirds, the eco-friendly footwear brand that’s been worn by some the world’s most influential men (Barack Obama among them), but thankfully much of their products, especially their sustainable runners, live up to the hype. Their super cozy midsoles are made from sugarcane and recycled trees (yes, really), and they work perfectly for short runs, or socially distanced errands.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 — $97

No running shoe roundup is complete without Nike. The company’s iconic Pegasus silhouette has been a go-to for professional runners because of its aerodynamic design and cloud-nine-like footbed, and its latest iteration is no exception.

Hoka Clifton 7 — $130

We love that Hoka’s Clifton runners feature an ultra plush cushion, yet somehow manage to be light as a feather during even the most brutal runs.

Puma Ultraride Running Shoes — $79

Speaking of lightweight footbeds, Puma’s new runners are just that. Even better, they’re embedded with a proprietary outsole fabric for maximum propulsion, so you can keep moving forward.

Underarmour Hovr Sonic 2 Team Running Shoes — $70

These eye-catching speedsters work as well as they look. They feature a “zero gravity feel” thanks to their super light tongue and mesh upper, while their heel counters offer plenty of rebound for every stride.

Reebok Forever Floatide Energy 2 Men’s Running Shoes — $100

These minimalist runners are better for 5Ks than half marathons, and their lightweight cushioning and snug (read:secure) fit help them keep up with even the most intense sprints.

Mizuno Men’s Wave Rider 24 Running Shoe — $130

Firm, dependable, and long-lasting are just a few descriptors for these no-frills running shoes, which feature a wavy footbed to minimize the impact of your strides (your knees will thank you later).

Editors' Recommendations