The Best Men’s Parkas for Braving the Cold

You can often sense it on the horizon — the impending arrival of chilly fall and winter weather. All drama aside, when it’s time to layer up, you simply know. And if you’re wearing the wrong parka, you’ll really be able to feel that chill in your bones. However, that’s not the case with the best men’s parkas. They provide all the dependability and toughness you could ask for as you gear up to take on winter blizzards, and there are options from brands you might expect, as well as some relative newcomers to the winter outerwear game. When it comes time to break out one of the best parkas for the season, well, you might actually look forward to wearing it.

Faherty Brand Polar Fjord Puffer

While it might seem that the gear made by Huckberry exudes coastal cool made for only warm temperatures, it actually makes sense that this wildly dependable brand can churn out one heck of a parka for chilly mornings on the water or off the coast, up in the mountains. Layer this over a rugged Faherty Brand flannel shirt and a pair of the brand’s five-pocket pants for maximum style (and functionality).

Mission Workshop Bremen Coat

Technical function meets undeniably sleek style when it comes to the forward-thinking Bremen Coat from Mission Workshop, made for the guy on the go who doesn’t want to sacrifice form for function. Wool fabric tops a breathable waterproof membrane for a mix of old-school tailoring and new-school performance.

Nobis Men’s Shelby Military Parka

Nobis has done wonders for the world of men’s outerwear in terms of blending classic silhouettes (in this case, the rugged military parka) with the type of fashion-forward touches any modern man can appreciate. This waterproof parka is seam-sealed for top-notch functionality, and filled with down for a cozy fit — no matter how many times blizzards strike this winter.

Howler Brothers Spellbinder Parka

When you want a parka that keeps you warm and dry, yet doesn’t slow you down in terms of fit or cut, you want the Spellbinder Parka as made by Howler Brothers. We love the rich colorway and the fact that this parka is cut to hit at the waist and made with tough nylon ripstop.

Canada Goose Sanford Parka

To be clear, nearly a grand is A LOT to drop on a parka — but when it’s built by the industry masters at Canada Goose, made to keep you warm without weighing you down, and available in a bevy of versatile colors, well … that’s worth the investment in our book.

