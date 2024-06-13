 Skip to main content
These are our favorite linen shorts to keep you cool this summer

Our favorite men's linen shorts to add to your summer wardrobe

What’s a good way to ruin your summer vacation? Sweaty, sticky thighs that make it so uncomfortable to walk that you can’t even enjoy your gelato on the cobblestone streets of Florence. Nobody wants tight fabric, rough denim, or prickly polyester covering their legs when it’s 41 degrees and only getting hotter. That’s why we’ve got the best men’s linen shorts to take you from a day at the beach with the kids to a fancy dinner with your wife with nothing but a simple shirt change.

The best linen shorts to elevate your look this summer

Todd Snyder 7" Irish Linen Gurkha Shorts
Todd Snyder

When the sun is blazing down on you and you can’t see a cloud in the sky, you’ll naturally be craving something that’s comfortable without looking sloppy. Men’s linen shorts are surely your ultimate wardrobe hero, coming in to save the day with their breezy, lightweight fabric. Whether you’re planning a beachside vacation, an afternoon picnic, or navigating city streets, the right pair of linen shorts can elevate your entire summer look.

1. J. Crew 7.5” pleated linen short
$89.50

J. Crew 7.5'' pleated linen short
J. Crew

Believe it or not, men’s linen shorts can actually be dressy, and J. Crew’s 7.5” Pleated Linen Shorts are a perfect example of that. These can be paired with a long-sleeved button-down or a short-sleeved polo, fitting into any occasion with ease. The aesthetic is very much John F. Kennedy and Jackie chilling on their sailboat in Hyannis Port, along with Ray Bans and a good ocean breeze. They come in 4 versatile, neutral colors, meaning they can fit into the wardrobe you already have.

2. Alex Crane Bo Shorts
$78

Alex Crane Bo Shorts
Alex Crane

We love sustainability around here, and we’re swiping right on these Alex Crane Bo Shorts under that guise alone. Made from 100% sustainably grown French linen, these yarn-dyed stripe shorts are not just stylish but eco-friendly, meaning you can feel aesthetically pleasing while also saving the planet. They feature a drawstring waist and were made using biodegradable softeners, meaning they’re as comfortable as sweatpants without looking like you didn’t try. The silhouette is classic, with a high-waisted design, and is an ideal addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.

3. Todd Snyder 7″ Irish Linen Gurkha Shorts
$198

Todd Snyder 7" Irish Linen Gurkha Shorts
Todd Snyder

Summer shorts for men are often either too casual or look entirely uncomfortable; enter the Todd Snyder 7″ Irish Linen Gurkha Shorts. These are far more elegant than most men’s linen shorts, with a military-inspired design featuring a double-pleated front with an adjustable waistband and a tailored fit. These are made from premium Irish linen and would fit perfectly for a day of croquet and lemonade as you hang with the British aristocracy; at least, that’s the vibe they give.

4. Abercrombie & Fitch 6-inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
55 EUR

Abercrombie & Fitch 6-inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
Abercrombie & Fitch

These summer shorts for men are made from super lightweight linen that gives you a super relaxed fit without feeling restrictive or heavy in any way. They’re convenient in that you can just pull them on due to the elastic waistband so quick beach changes are easily achieved. The Abercrombie & Fitch 6-inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts come with a 6-inch inseam that gives you ample coverage without restricting your movement. Basically, they’re as easy and breezy as summer itself.

