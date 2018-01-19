Carry All Your Fitness Gear in One of the Best Gym Bags for Men

Whether being used for everyday trips to work out or for a casual game of pick-up with the boys, a gym bag is an essential element of any active man’s lifestyle.

But not just any bag. The ideal pack is durable, roomy, and odor-resistant while also being stylish enough to look good at the office or on a long commute home. Plus, it’s got to be comfortable without putting a strain on the wearer — or his budget.

To get you started on your search, we’ve assembled some of the best gym bags for men.

Owen & Fred “Work Hard, Play Hard” Duffel – $115

This aptly named option from Owen & Fred is made from a durable, water-repellent duck canvas, which means this bag is as functional as it is attractive. With its roomy interior, large zipper pocket, and sleek finish, the contemporary pack is guaranteed to seriously up any city dweller’s fashion game.

Herschel Supply Novel Duffel – $85

Though advertised as a weekend travel bag, the Novel Duffel from Herschel Supply also makes for a great, all-purpose gym bag. With its modern, understated design, it’s perfect for the guy who wants a practical pack without sacrificing style. Cool features include an internal mesh storage sleeve, reinforced carrying handles, and a comfortable, padded shoulder strap.

Adidas Team Issue Duffel – $50

For those with a penchant for a more traditional gym bag, look no further than the Team Issue Duffel from Adidas. The travel-ready design boasts both exciting and functional features, including a hydroshell exterior that combats moisture, FreshPAK technology to fight bacteria, and reinforced handles for added durability.

Patagonia Arbor Duffel Bag – $79

Built from recycled polyester fabric, the Arbor Duffel from Patagonia is a great for the environmentally conscious minded gym rat. With an easily accessible interior and a padded, ergonomic shoulder pad, the duffel is also incredibly comfortable and versatile.

Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag – $55

The Legacy Gear Bag from Carhartt is a rugged bag for the athlete on the go. Built with a tough polyester exterior and an abrasion-resistant base of heavy-duty Duravax, this pack is going to last through whatever challenges you might throw its way. And its roomy interior is great for clothes and all your other gym essentials.

Topo Classic Duffel – $129

The Classic Duffel from Topo is a traditionalist’s dream with its classic shape and a no-fuss design. The bag is constructed to withstand both the elements and added weight, so it will work well for those gym-goers who are packing more than just light clothes and a water bottle. Plus, it comes in a series of bold colors, which ensures that this pack will stand out among the rest.

Nike Sport Backpack – $85

For something a little different, try the stylish sport backpack from Nike. The bag features a fold over top that buckles in place, securing a bevy of accessory pockets and a spacious center. An additional zipper on the bottom opens a shoe compartment, which allows you to keep your sweaty sneaks away from your clothes.

Article originally published on May 5, 2017.