Ariat teams with rodeo legend for true cowboy collection

Ariat is a big name in western wear. They are one of the biggest. From stellar boots and jeans to attractive and functional shirts and outerwear, they have always been one of the go-to brands for everything cowboys need. With the National Finals Rodeo about to kick off in Las Vegas, you will likely see Ariat everywhere, and even more likely, you will see their collection with 26-time world champion Trevor Brazile. The collection, Ariat Relentless, is one of the most stylistically functional lines a cowboy has seen.

“I’ve been a big part of everything I’ve done with Ariat,” Trevor explains. “The team is truly interested in moving cowboys’ and cowgirls’ lives forward, and they’ve been at the forefront of innovation for so long, and that’s what drew me in. On their own, technology and tradition are not enough. But Ariat puts those two together with everyday use, which has made this collection real.”

Nobody knows cowboys like the rodeo and Ariat

Although he is retired, Brazile is still deep in his cowboy era and knows a good cowboy collection when he sees it. And being involved from day one, you can bet this collection fits the bill. As one of the world’s all-time best ropers, he is someone we should listen to when we look for the best clothes to get the job done.

“Ariat hit the nail on the head with the inspiration,” Trevor says. “It ties in well in our industry because it’s classy, but these are also pieces you can work in or wear to town for dinner. You’re never out of place… I don’t feel overdressed at the barn or underdressed in a business meeting. That’s what I’m so proud of with this collection, and Ariat knocked it out of the park.”

Ariat Relentless