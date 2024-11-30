 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Ariat teams with rodeo legend for true cowboy collection

Trevor Brazile knows cowboying, and wants to help you become one

By
Ariat Relentless Coat and jeans
Ariat

Ariat is a big name in western wear. They are one of the biggest. From stellar boots and jeans to attractive and functional shirts and outerwear, they have always been one of the go-to brands for everything cowboys need. With the National Finals Rodeo about to kick off in Las Vegas, you will likely see Ariat everywhere, and even more likely, you will see their collection with 26-time world champion Trevor Brazile. The collection, Ariat Relentless, is one of the most stylistically functional lines a cowboy has seen.

“I’ve been a big part of everything I’ve done with Ariat,” Trevor explains. “The team is truly interested in moving cowboys’ and cowgirls’ lives forward, and they’ve been at the forefront of innovation for so long, and that’s what drew me in. On their own, technology and tradition are not enough. But Ariat puts those two together with everyday use, which has made this collection real.”

Recommended Videos

Nobody knows cowboys like the rodeo and Ariat

Ariat Relentless Jacket
Ariat

Although he is retired, Brazile is still deep in his cowboy era and knows a good cowboy collection when he sees it. And being involved from day one, you can bet this collection fits the bill. As one of the world’s all-time best ropers, he is someone we should listen to when we look for the best clothes to get the job done.

“Ariat hit the nail on the head with the inspiration,” Trevor says. “It ties in well in our industry because it’s classy, but these are also pieces you can work in or wear to town for dinner. You’re never out of place… I don’t feel overdressed at the barn or underdressed in a business meeting. That’s what I’m so proud of with this collection, and Ariat knocked it out of the park.”

Ariat Relentless

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Third Way navigates the changing menswear landscape with LA inspiration
Third Way AW2024 all white outfit

Los Angeles is the perfect place for inspiration. It is the place where dreams come true. There are hundreds of people who have stepped off the bus every day for a century in search of the bright lights of stardom and many more who entrench themselves in the beach vibes surrounding them. From that comes a brand looking to honor the smaller corners of the city, and Third Way has a different view of the City of Angels than those people looking for stardom. They look to change the focus on the important aspects of garments and what makes them unique instead of the name on the tag.

"I think what we are witnessing in menswear is less influence from the top (luxury) and more interest in smaller independent names making well-made pieces with a story or function," says founder Tony Lee. "It’s less about the brand and more about the fabric or how the piece is constructed. It’s really the ideal environment for us."
LA is more than beach vibes and Hollywood

Read more
Sweater vests are back: How to wear this classic men’s wardrobe staple today
An iconic look ready to make a comeback.
how to wear sweater vest man in black and tie

When it comes to iconic men's wardrobe staples, there are a few that swing in and out of style. While most of us think of staples as timeless garments that never sway, from the khaki chinos to the classic Chelsea boot, there are some that may drop out of trendy vogue only to swing back with a vengeance. Now, we are primed for the return of one of men's most timeless staples to barrel back into the marketing campaigns of our favorite brands: get ready for the sweater vest. Now, you may be thinking back to the last time you saw a sweater vest in the wild, and it has likely been a bit. But, just like Michael Myers, it won't stay dead, it can't die, just when you think it is gone, it comes careening back into stylish vogue. But that doesn't mean you should toss one on all willy-nilly. No, sir, learning how to wear a sweater vest in today's world is different. But that doesn't mean we won't take inspiration from our favorite sweater vests from the past.

Here are our favorite sweater vest styles and how to elevate them for today's world.
The Chandler Bing

Read more
Southern Scholar ditches the cotton sock
One-of-a-kind blend stays perfectly in place
Southern Scholar branding close up

We have all been in situations where we have a dress sock we love, but we only find that it doesn't fit well. Even if it looks and feels great when we first put it on, it gets stretched out and eventually falls to our ankles. It may feel like a minimal problem until it is on your foot and driving you bonkers every single day. Some of the best suits or smart casual outfits can look great, only to be ruined by a small detail that draws attention away from the overall look. The moment you sit down, the sock easily becomes that. One reason for that is cotton; while it is a favorite and a mainstay in the clothing industry, it doesn't hold up for dress socks. That is why Southern Scholar stands out with their one-of-a-kind signature blend. They do something no one else does: they ditch the cotton sock.
A one of a kind blend

Many brands neglect to discuss the simple concept that cotton is cheap and easy to source, making it the best choice if you want to save money in your manufacturing. Southern Scholar goes the other direction: They take a different path and don't include cotton in their socks. Instead, every thread is strategically sourced and hand-picked, custom-dyed, and knit into each product, all of which are hand-made in-house.

Read more