The modern photographer has a new jacket from Leica and AETHER made just for them

Meet the jacket behind the lens

By
AETHER x Leica Reporter Jacket
AETHER

Have you ever seen a photo in National Geographic, in a movie, on a website, or on Instagram that completely blew you away? Maybe it was a close-up of a wild animal. Or a shot from a war-torn village. Perhaps it was in the middle of an expansive landscape, the top of a mountain, or from a boat in the middle of an ocean. The point is that someone was there to press the button. Photographers go to some of the planet’s most dangerous and remote locations to capture the world for us through a lens. AETHER Apparel is a clothing company built on getting you to those locations with the right coat to keep you warm and dry. Now, they have paired with Leica to bring you The Reporter Jacket, the new companion for photographers willing to go anywhere for the right shot.

“This jacket is the result of countless design discussions starting with Steffen Keil at Leica AG, AETHER’s purpose-driven approach to outerwear, field testing, and guidance from an incredible roster of photographers,” says AETHER co-founder Jonah Smith, who also provided input on the design from his own experience as a photographer. “We’re proud to have designed a jacket that perfectly balances the practical features that a photographer needs with the refined silhouette that they want. For me personally, this project is a dream come true, as I’ve been using Leica cameras for 25 years.”

Made by photographers for photographers

AETHER x Leica Reporter Jacket
AETHER Apparel

Photographers don’t just inspire this jacket. It was created by collaborating with four ambassadors to Leica. People who have done the work and gone where most won’t for a photo. Including two-time Grammy-Winning Producer, Art Director, Designer & Photographer, Mathieu Bitton. “Finally, having the ultimate jacket to work anywhere in the world and under any condition, with pockets for anything I need to work with, is a game changer for me and any photo enthusiast,” says Bitton. “Working with AETHER has been a very rewarding experience as they truly understand apparel that is not just great looking but extremely useful and of the highest possible quality. The Reporter Jacket is a perfect companion to my camera collection and a tool I will use on all my travels.”

“We’re committed to evolving the craft of photography and making it more accessible for photographers,” says Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. “By partnering with AETHER, we’ve created a product that helps photographers carry everything they need efficiently in the field. The AETHER x Leica Reporter Jacket combines craftsmanship and functionality to truly enhance the photographer’s journey—which is what matters most to us.”

AETHER x Leica Reporter Jacket

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
