 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

AETHER FW24 focuses on performance for the elements

Jackets, Shells, and Coats for any element

By
aether fw24 maverick zipper
AETHER

If you have ever pulled yourself out of a deep sleep, slipping out of a blissful dream, standing on the edge of a mountain, and staring at mother nature’s beautifully carved handiwork of the valley, only to find yourself staring at an alarm clock. If that experience then led to you mundanely trudging through a morning routine of getting dressed, eating a processed breakfast, and sitting in bumper car traffic. And if all of that led to you asking yourself if there is something more, AETHER has been looking for you. Born out of the disillusionment of their industry, two filmmakers set out in 2009 to create a brand of clothing meant to be abused. With the creation of AETHER, Palmer West and Jonah Smith look to get everyone out of the routine and into something more fulfilling: adventure. The AETHER FW24 collection continues what they have spent a decade and a half perfecting.

Performance and versatility

AETHER Benson Crew Neck Sweater
AETHER

When you pick up anything from AETHER, the feeling you get when putting it on is that you can do almost anything. It won’t help you climb a mountain but will keep you warm. And you don’t have to keep the sweaters, coats, and shells in the closet until vacation time; they work perfectly well in the office, too. And that seems to be the company’s entire point.

Recommended Videos

“At AETHER, we’re on a mission to create outerwear that not only looks great but performs exceptionally well in harsh conditions, whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring the wilderness. This Fall/Winter 2024 collection is no different, featuring jackets, shells, sweaters, and more that were purposefully designed with a focus on performance and versatility, ensuring they keep you warm and dry in all elements,” says co-founder Jonah Smith.

Shop AETHER FW24

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Benromach is releasing an un-peated single malt Scotch with the perfect name
There's no peat msoke in Benromach's new expression
Benromach

Scotch whisky distiller Benromach is well-known for its subtly smoky, peated single malt whiskies. But its recent addition to the core range is a little different. That’s because it’s an un-peated expression for those drinkers who don’t prefer to sip a whisky that tastes like it was dipped into the center of a roaring campfire for a few seconds. As a bonus, it has the perfect name for such a different expression.
Benromach Contrasts Unpeated

It’s aptly called Benromach Contrasts Unpeated. While it might be made using the same methods as the core range of expressions, it’s crafted with traditional malted barley as opposed to peat-smoked barley, hence the contrast.

Read more
What’s the difference between bourbon and Scotch, really?
The differences are quite surprising
Whiskey pouring into a glass

If you’re new to the whisk(e)y world, you might feel a little overwhelmed by all the different types of whiskey (only the U.S. and Ireland use the "e"). There’s bourbon, rye whiskey, Irish whiskey, single malt Scotch, blended Scotch, Canadian whisky, Japanese whisky, and so much more.

Before anything, how are any of these whiskeys different (besides the clear geographical markers)? And while we could get into dissecting the intricate differences between each one of the above-listed whiskey styles, today, we are sticking to two very different types. We’re talking about bourbon and Scotch -- a whiskey and whisky.
What is bourbon?

Read more
El Tesoro Tequila is releasing an expression finished in Basil Hayden barrels
Bourbon and tequila fans will love this new expression from El Tesoro
El Tesoro

If you’re a bourbon fan, you’ve probably had your fair share of Basil Hayden over the years. But we bet you’ve never imagined sipping a tequila that was finished in barrels of this popular Kentucky whiskey. That is until now.

El Tesoro de Don Felipe Tequila just announced the third release in its “The Mundial Collection” Limited Edition Cask Finishing Series and it’s called El Tesoro Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast Edition.
El Tesoro Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast Edition

Read more