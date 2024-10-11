Jackets, Shells, and Coats for any element

If you have ever pulled yourself out of a deep sleep, slipping out of a blissful dream, standing on the edge of a mountain, and staring at mother nature’s beautifully carved handiwork of the valley, only to find yourself staring at an alarm clock. If that experience then led to you mundanely trudging through a morning routine of getting dressed, eating a processed breakfast, and sitting in bumper car traffic. And if all of that led to you asking yourself if there is something more, AETHER has been looking for you. Born out of the disillusionment of their industry, two filmmakers set out in 2009 to create a brand of clothing meant to be abused. With the creation of AETHER, Palmer West and Jonah Smith look to get everyone out of the routine and into something more fulfilling: adventure. The AETHER FW24 collection continues what they have spent a decade and a half perfecting.

Performance and versatility

When you pick up anything from AETHER, the feeling you get when putting it on is that you can do almost anything. It won’t help you climb a mountain but will keep you warm. And you don’t have to keep the sweaters, coats, and shells in the closet until vacation time; they work perfectly well in the office, too. And that seems to be the company’s entire point.

“At AETHER, we’re on a mission to create outerwear that not only looks great but performs exceptionally well in harsh conditions, whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring the wilderness. This Fall/Winter 2024 collection is no different, featuring jackets, shells, sweaters, and more that were purposefully designed with a focus on performance and versatility, ensuring they keep you warm and dry in all elements,” says co-founder Jonah Smith.

