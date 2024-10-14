Elevate your life with RLPL

Ralph Lauren is one of the most recognizable names in the entire fashion industry and one of the designers that keeps New York City on the map as a fashion mecca. After entering into the industry as a salesman and eventually designing his own ties, Lauren found himself a brand owner very quickly. After helping to create the costuming for 1974’s The Great Gatsby, starring Robert Redford, Lauren wanted to compete with the pinnacle of the fashion world, and the Purple Label was born. Using the color of royalty wasn’t unintentional, the line has used nothing but the highest quality materials and the finest craftsmanship since 1994 and they continue the trend this season. The Ralph Lauren Purple Lable fall and winter catalogue did what it always did, with some stellar standouts this year.

Using luxury to elevate the fall

Every year brings with it a focus for every brand. Sometimes, it is intended; other times, it is simply what the customers respond to. This season, RL Purple Label seemed to excel at two things: outerwear, where they brought a handful of stellar pieces highlighted by the handmade plaid wool topcoat. It is a gorgeous camel color that takes inspiration from the iconic coats of pre-WWII America. The second thing they excelled at this year is the use of velvet. Not just in the usual places but specifically in their tailored garments. With matching suit sets available in navy and wine velvet, your holiday party attire is already chosen. The rest of the collection is stacked with the usual Ralph Lauren excellent refinements of sweaters, shirts, and suiting. They all come with the Purple Label price and are well worth it.

