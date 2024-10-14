 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Velvet tailoring and outerwear are RL Purple Label’s secret weapon

Elevate your life with RLPL

By
Man in RLPL navy top coat
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is one of the most recognizable names in the entire fashion industry and one of the designers that keeps New York City on the map as a fashion mecca. After entering into the industry as a salesman and eventually designing his own ties, Lauren found himself a brand owner very quickly. After helping to create the costuming for 1974’s The Great Gatsby, starring Robert Redford, Lauren wanted to compete with the pinnacle of the fashion world, and the Purple Label was born. Using the color of royalty wasn’t unintentional, the line has used nothing but the highest quality materials and the finest craftsmanship since 1994 and they continue the trend this season. The Ralph Lauren Purple Lable fall and winter catalogue did what it always did, with some stellar standouts this year.

Using luxury to elevate the fall

Man in RLPL plaid cashmere sweater
Ralph Lauren

Every year brings with it a focus for every brand. Sometimes, it is intended; other times, it is simply what the customers respond to. This season, RL Purple Label seemed to excel at two things: outerwear, where they brought a handful of stellar pieces highlighted by the handmade plaid wool topcoat. It is a gorgeous camel color that takes inspiration from the iconic coats of pre-WWII America. The second thing they excelled at this year is the use of velvet. Not just in the usual places but specifically in their tailored garments. With matching suit sets available in navy and wine velvet, your holiday party attire is already chosen. The rest of the collection is stacked with the usual Ralph Lauren excellent refinements of sweaters, shirts, and suiting. They all come with the Purple Label price and are well worth it.

Shop Purple Label

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
10 fascinating things you didn’t know about wine harvest
Things you didn't know about wine harvest
Samples during wine harvest.

The funny thing about wine is that there are so many knowns and unknowns. Experts speak an entire wine language, and there are countless grape varieties. At the same time, each vintage is dependent on the weather, something we have very little control over.

One of the biggest closed-door scenarios in the industry is the annual grape harvest. Sure, we've all heard about the frenzy that occurs every fall, but many of us have never witnessed what happens behind cellar room doors.

Read more
What is civet coffee? The answer might surprise you
Civet coffee is not, exactly, what it sounds like
Civet

Coffee is not generally considered an exotic beverage -- except in the case of civet coffee, a unique coffee that comes from the Asian palm civet. This exclusive (and expensive) coffee originated in Southeast Asia, specifically in Indonesia. Today, it's produced in various countries, such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

But what is civet coffee? What makes it unique from other forms of coffee is its unique production method, which is unlike any other coffee you're familiar with. Here's what you need to know about this interesting yet tasty coffee.
What is civet coffee?

Read more
Molly Bz launches a coffee-inspired cookie for mocha lovers
Mocha coffee lovers will love this cookie
Big Joe Cookie

Mocha-coffee lovers who love the indulgent blend of coffee and chocolate now have a light snack to pair perfectly. Molly Bz bold, gourmet cookies are now offered in a coffee flavor called "Big Joe Cookies." Big Joe Cookies are made with fresh ground coffee, whole beans, rum, and chocolate chips. Enjoyed on their own or as a bite between sips of your coffee, these cookies are every mocha coffee lover's dream. Cookies are available in mini 3-packs, half dozen, or dozens.

While these cookies have been around since 2019, Molly Bz recently announced a new partnership with P-Rex Coffee. P-Rex Coffee sources its coffee beans from Seed of Hope, a non-profit in Thailand focused on saving families and children from trafficking and slavery. Not only can customers feel great about purchasing cookies made with this coffee, but the taste is also elevated due to using exceptional-quality coffee beans. P-Rex Coffee uses 100% shade-grown Arabica coffee cultivated in the picturesque mountains of Northern Thailand.

Read more