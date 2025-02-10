Mercedes and adidas debut first footwear collection ahead of new season

It didn’t take long after their announcement for adidas and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team to debut their very first collection. Fresh off of their announcement in January, the athletic company and Formula 1 team are already unveiling the first collection, which includes seven new sneakers. Released just weeks before the Formula 1 2025 season starts, the collection also includes apparel for the complete racing outfit. With a full range of footwear options, adidas didn’t hesitate to pull out all the stops for the first look at this partnership. From slides to sneakers, the Mercedes-Adidas collaboration seems to have kicked off with an exciting start. For Mercedes fans who yearned for some bold spots of color, this collection contains a variety of black, white, and Tiffany green options, all of which are perfect to sport your team spirit.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team x adidas

In their inaugural collection, Mercedes and adidas have debuted seven new footwear options apt for racing fans. Using the retro SL72 sneaker, adidas has remixed this classic model with Mercedes’ classic Tiffany green hue for a vibrant pop of color. Also included in this retro sneaker is silver Mercedes branding, giving fans a major nod to the team’s classic hues. While not as recognized, adidas has also revived its Barreda Decode design, complete with a T-toe detail. Available in two colorways, buyers can choose between the Black/Tiffany Green or White/Tiffany Green color combinations. Perfect for those who only want a hint of color, this sneaker is the ideal way to showcase your Mercedes adoration subtly.

Recommended Videos

With the release of a racing collection, the two brands had to include racing-inspired boots for fans to sport. For their Feroza racing boot, adidas has released two versions with small differences apart from the price tag. A lightweight and sleek design, the sneaker is available in a black, Tiffany green, and white combination. The Lightblaze sneaker and Adilette Comfort Slides complete the varied collection. The Lightblaze and Adilette signify more casual options, which can easily be worn throughout the year on various occasions. The entire collection ranges from $50 to $130 and is available via the adidas web store.

Buy Mercedes x adidas Now