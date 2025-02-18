 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This U.S. attraction was just revealed as the top bucket list destination in the world

Yosemite took the top spot

By
Yosemite Firefall at Yosemite National Park in Winter
Katie Rodriguez / Unsplash

If you’re planning your next bucket list adventure, you might not have to travel far. According to a new study by Iglu Cruise, which analyzed Google search trends from January 2024 to January 2025, Yosemite National Park has been crowned the top bucket list destination in the world. With a 96% increase in searches year-over-year, this iconic U.S. park has captured the attention of travelers worldwide.

Nestled in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite is renowned for its gorgeous landscapes, including ancient sequoia trees, cascading waterfalls, and towering granite cliffs like El Capitan and Half Dome, favorites among adventure seekers and rock climbers. 

Recommended Videos

Which other destinations made the list?

China
JLP1988 / Pixabay

Following Yosemite, the Great Wall of China claimed the second spot, with a 62% increase in searches year-over-year. A monumental piece of Chinese history, the 13,000-mile-long wall dates back to the 7th century, with its most famous sections built during the Ming Dynasty in the late 1300s as a defense against invaders. 

Related

Coming in third is Pompeii, with a 56% increase in searches. Located in Southern Italy’s Campania region, this ancient city remains one of the world’s most fascinating archaeological sites. Buried under volcanic ash by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii offers a well-preserved glimpse into daily life in the Roman Empire.

Here’s the full list of the top bucket list destinations, according to Iglu Cruise.

  1. Yosemite: 96% increase in searches
  2. Great Wall of China: 62% increase in searches
  3. Pompeii: 56% increase in searches
  4. Niagara Falls: 51% increase in searches
  5. Serengeti: 36% increase in searches
  6. Stonehenge: 33% increase in searches
  7. Dead Sea: 29% increase in searches
  8. Himalayas: 28% increase in searches
  9. Pyramids of Giza: 26% increase in searches
  10. Grand Canyon: 11% increase in searches

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
This country was just named the safest travel destination of 2025
Iceland was named 2025's safest travel destination
An aerial view of Reykjavik, Iceland, during the summer season.

Traveling to a new destination can be a thrilling adventure, but it can also come with a bit of anxiety. Fortunately, some destinations offer travelers more peace of mind than others. According to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s latest survey, Iceland has been named the safest travel destination for 2025, rising to the number one spot from ninth place just the year before.

Iceland’s reputation for safety is well-earned. With stunning natural landscapes like the Blue Lagoon, the Northern Lights, and the famous Golden Circle, it’s a top destination for travelers seeking both adventure and security. Iceland is also known for having just one major road that runs through the entire country, making it easy to navigate without the stress of crowded streets or traffic jams. The country also has a low crime rate, making it an appealing spot for families and solo travelers alike.

Read more
New study reveals the top budget-friendly spring break spots for families
Take the family on a great spring break getaway without breaking the bank
A view of a resort in Cancun, Mexico.

Spring break doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when you know where to go. A new study by Dollar Flight Club has just unveiled the most affordable spring break destinations for families, offering a mix of fun, relaxation, and budget-friendly options. To create their list, Dollar Flight Club analyzed key factors like airfare trends, family-friendly activities, and seasonal considerations such as hotel rates and the best weather conditions for travel.

If you’re looking for a family getaway that doesn’t cost a fortune, these destinations might just be the perfect choice for your next spring break adventure. 
The most affordable international destinations

Read more
This Asian airline was just named best in the world
Korean Air named best airline in the world
Korean Air Boeing 787-9

Korean Air earned the “Airline of the Year 2025” title in AirlineRatings.com annual round-up. The outlet, based in Australia, pointed to the Asian airline’s focus on “passenger comfort” which included roomy economy seating. That results from the carrier retaining its original seating configuration and not adding a 10th row.
Korean Air also won for Best Economy Class
Korean Air Boeing 787-9 cabin David McKelvey on Flickr

AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said: “While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31 to 32 inches (down from the previous 32 to 33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend.” She added: “These awards are not a popularity contest or a people’s choice award. As airline experts, we conduct a meticulous assessment of each category to help travelers identify the best airlines for quality, value, and safety.” The award follows Korean Air’s recent merger with Asiana Airlines, which was the most significant in the history of Asian aviation. 

Read more