This U.S. attraction was just revealed as the top bucket list destination in the world

If you’re planning your next bucket list adventure, you might not have to travel far. According to a new study by Iglu Cruise, which analyzed Google search trends from January 2024 to January 2025, Yosemite National Park has been crowned the top bucket list destination in the world. With a 96% increase in searches year-over-year, this iconic U.S. park has captured the attention of travelers worldwide.

Nestled in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite is renowned for its gorgeous landscapes, including ancient sequoia trees, cascading waterfalls, and towering granite cliffs like El Capitan and Half Dome, favorites among adventure seekers and rock climbers.

Which other destinations made the list?

Following Yosemite, the Great Wall of China claimed the second spot, with a 62% increase in searches year-over-year. A monumental piece of Chinese history, the 13,000-mile-long wall dates back to the 7th century, with its most famous sections built during the Ming Dynasty in the late 1300s as a defense against invaders.

Coming in third is Pompeii, with a 56% increase in searches. Located in Southern Italy’s Campania region, this ancient city remains one of the world’s most fascinating archaeological sites. Buried under volcanic ash by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii offers a well-preserved glimpse into daily life in the Roman Empire.

Here’s the full list of the top bucket list destinations, according to Iglu Cruise.