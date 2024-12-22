Why Westerly, RI should be your next New England getaway

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Hike Napatree Point Conservation Area in Watch Hill 2. Walk through historic homes to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Museum 3. Explore Downtown Westerly 4. Enjoy a meal at The Cafe 5. See a show at the United Theater 6. Stay at The Preserve Sporting Club and Resort

Westerly, RI has grown from a coastal mining town into a New England hot spot, swapping granite harvesting for tourist treasures. It’s much quainter than its big brother and Rhode Island’s state capitol, Providence, but there are so many attractions in Westerly that you’ll never feel like you’re missing out.

I spent a sunny autumn day in the town, indulging in its nature, culinary scene, and historic delights. If you’re planning a visit to this city, here’s a selection of not-to-miss locales that are easy to check off your list, leaving plenty of time to hop the train back to Manhattan or Boston by the end of the day. Not local? No problem — get lodging for overnight — there’s nothing wrong with taking another day to explore this hidden gem.

1. Hike Napatree Point Conservation Area in Watch Hill

Watch Hill is a prominent neighborhood in Westerly with sweeping ocean views and historic homes rivaling the prestigiousness of Newport, Rhode Island. It has a beachy, laid-back vibe with rows of small businesses showcasing fine art, locally produced clothing, and home decor.

We most enjoyed our time at the Napatree Point Conservation Area. This 86-acre barrier beach makes for the perfect hike and allows pedestrian access to Little Narragansett Bay. You can climb jetties, scramble up pristine sand dunes, or hug tight to the Atlantic coastline, sea combing and people-watching. It’s one of the best things to do in Rhode Island if you’re looking for an iconic seaside experience, and it’s fun to visit the area year-round.

It’s also the perfect area for birdwatching since Napatree Point houses more than 300 species flocking about. Keep an eye out for oystercatchers, osprey, hawks, and eagles. Horseshoe crabs are prominent in the summer months, and the dune grasses grow high during this time. As for man-made marvels, you can watch barge ships coast into the harbor or snap a social media-worthy photo of the historic Watch Hill Lighthouse.

2. Walk through historic homes to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Museum

As mentioned above, you can glimpse this historic structure from the shores of Napatree Point. But it’s also possible to walk to the base of the lighthouse itself, which involves an enjoyable tour through the historical residencies of Watch Hill.

It’s perfect for any history buff who loves old homes and the intricate details that define them. Although the original lighthouse dates back to 1745, a storm toppled the structure in 1781. President Thomas Jefferson authorized a re-erection in 1806, and the now-accessible structure was last updated in 1856.

The museum, open from 8 a.m. to sunset during July and August, is a great place to learn about the lighthouse’s history. I’d also recommend bringing a picnic to the area, as you can enjoy a bite on the open grassy fields or, if you’re feeling adventurous, atop one of the large rocks right off the coastline.

3. Explore Downtown Westerly

As I made my way from the Watch Hill neighborhood toward downtown, the atmosphere markedly changed. Westerly’s main street has a historic yet modern charm, featuring rows of independently owned businesses winding through the town and along the Pawcatuck River.

We admired a quality selection of guitars at Fret’s, enjoyed a perfectly prepared latte at Cafe 1888 inside Martin House Books, and checked out classic photo gear displays at Westerly Camera And Darkroom.

Even in the urban area of Westerly, Wilcox Park offers a natural respite. This plot of land has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is maintained by a board of trustees and the Westerly Library. It features a fish pond, impressive fountain, perennial garden, plenty of bench seating, and rolling hills for visitors to lull away for an hour.

If you can visit in the summer, align your trip with Summer Pops, a free annual performance featuring live music and fireworks. The festivities wrap up by 10 p.m., the perfect time to explore Westerly’s nightlife, head to your hotel, or commute home.

4. Enjoy a meal at The Cafe

There are plenty of dining attractions in Westerly, Rhode Island, but The Cafe stands out with its distinct neighborhood roots and community feel.

The recessed patio is perfect for people-watching without being directly in the pedestrian path, and the interior offers just as much eye candy, with an open kitchen and original artwork by New York-based artist Barbara Sherman. I especially recommend the locale on a chillier day — there’s a large fire hearth in the center of the restaurant and open fire heaters on the patio for guests to enjoy while dining.

The brunch menu offered fresh and rich options, ranging from a light blueberry and baby lettuce salad to a more substantial brioche French toast topped with candied pecans and a cornflake streusel.

I shared a few traditional breakfast dishes with my travel companion, alongside a dozen oysters and a refreshing Aperol Spritz (my ultimate choice for enjoying a drink during travels without overdoing the ABV). Speaking of beverages, the bar is fully stocked and offers ample seating, so The Cafe is an ideal spot for grabbing a quick libation as you wander along the main drag.

5. See a show at the United Theater

The historic United Theater, established in 1926, is instantly noticeable when you arrive in town due to its flashy retro sign that stands out against the traditional brick dwellings. I immediately thought to myself, “Oh, I want to see something there.” But little did I know this theater was more than a small movie house — it’s actually a full-blown community space offering art shows, workshops, ballet, and a wide range of films.

In fact, the prominent theater hosts a music school boasting 10 classrooms and over 350 active students. This is just one example of how Westerly, RI loops back to educating and enriching the local community, all while offering novel experiences for visitors like you and me.

Unfortunately, our timing wasn’t right for catching a show or event, but we were able to walk through the building and admire the uniquely designed interior and peek at a bit of local art displayed in its hallways. If you, like us, find that you don’t make it in time for a show, make sure to also check out The Knickerbocker Music Center, a down-to-earth tap room and venue featuring nightly live music since 1933.

6. Stay at The Preserve Sporting Club and Resort

There are plenty of notable hotels near Westerly, Rhode Island, but I would personally pop on a favorite podcast and drive about 20 minutes outside the city limits to another hidden gem, The Preserve Sporting Club and Resort. This beautiful 3,800-acre property features a blend of outdoor activities and one-of-a-kind lodgings that exude New England’s charm.

Don’t want to do anything after conquering all the things to do in Westerly, Rhode Island? Then you can enjoy the Oh! Spa’s relaxation area, book a massage, or just enjoy the relaxation room. Even the showerheads in the rooms are their own full treatment, with multiple nozzle heads and pressures for travelers to truly unwind.

Other accommodations in the area include the famous Ocean House in the Watch Hill Neighborhood or the Weekapaug Inn. Westerly offers local inns rather than large chains, which reflects the city’s values —to keep small businesses and communities uplifted and at the forefront of what makes this destination so special.