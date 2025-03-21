Lufhtnasa adds Allegris First Class to these routes

Lufthansa is adding its Allegris First Class experience to more long-haul flights. During the summer, passengers can enjoy the cabin on flights from Munich to San Francisco, Chicago, San Diego, Shanghai and Bengaluru. In addition, travelers can experience the new Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins on routes to New York-Newark (from mid-April) and to Charlotte (from mid-August).

Lufthansa began rolling out new cabins in mid-February, with nine Airbus A350-900s receiving the upgrade. Eight aircraft received the new First Class cabin. Since then, nearly half a million travelers have experienced the new interiors.

Allegris First Class offers three exclusive suites

Lufthansa’s new First Class provides three options: two individual suites and the Suite Plus. The individual suites offer guests nearly one-meter wide seats with adjustable heating and cooling. Also included is a lockable door, ceiling-high walls, a large table, and an up to 43-inch screen. There’s also a personal wardrobe with ample storage, and individual lamps allow for a personalized environment. The Suite Plus takes that even further with two wide seats that convert into a double bed, offering unmatched individuality and comfort.

Jens Ritter, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Airlines, said: “We are completely reinventing the Lufthansa First Class travel experience with Allegris and making it even more exclusive. Our new First Class, with its unique suites, defines the concept of privacy like never before and is unrivaled worldwide. We are also investing in exclusivity and comfort on the ground by completely redesigning our First Class check-in areas and lounges in Munich and Frankfurt.”