 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Lufhtnasa adds Allegris First Class to these routes

Lufthansa to launch Allegris First Class experience

By
Lufthansa Allegris First Class Plus suite
Lufthansa Allegris First Class Plus suite Lufthansa

Lufthansa is adding its Allegris First Class experience to more long-haul flights. During the summer, passengers can enjoy the cabin on flights from Munich to San Francisco, Chicago, San Diego, Shanghai and Bengaluru. In addition, travelers can experience the new Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins on routes to New York-Newark (from mid-April) and to Charlotte (from mid-August).

Lufthansa began rolling out new cabins in mid-February, with nine Airbus A350-900s receiving the upgrade. Eight aircraft received the new First Class cabin. Since then, nearly half a million travelers have experienced the new interiors.

Recommended Videos

Allegris First Class offers three exclusive suites

Lufthansa Allegris First Class individual suite
Lufthansa Allegris First Class individual suite Lufthansa

Lufthansa’s new First Class provides three options: two individual suites and the Suite Plus. The individual suites offer guests nearly one-meter wide seats with adjustable heating and cooling. Also included is a lockable door, ceiling-high walls, a large table, and an up to 43-inch screen. There’s also a personal wardrobe with ample storage, and individual lamps allow for a personalized environment. The Suite Plus takes that even further with two wide seats that convert into a double bed, offering unmatched individuality and comfort. 

Related

Jens Ritter, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Airlines, said: “We are completely reinventing the Lufthansa First Class travel experience with Allegris and making it even more exclusive. Our new First Class, with its unique suites, defines the concept of privacy like never before and is unrivaled worldwide. We are also investing in exclusivity and comfort on the ground by completely redesigning our First Class check-in areas and lounges in Munich and Frankfurt.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Edelweiss Air takes delivery of this state-of-the-art aircraft
Edelweiss takes delivery of first Airbus A350
edelweiss airbus a350 aircraft aerial piz bernina

Edelweiss Air has taken delivery of the first of six Airbus A350-900 aircraft. It’s the first such aircraft with Swiss registration (HB-IBF), and it landed at Zurich Airport (ZRH) after embarking from Lourdes Airport (LDE). Following a pre-planned go-around, the plane took a celebratory lap of the airport before landing at 3:13 p.m. Once on the tarmac, the aircraft was greeted with a water salute by fire engines from the Zurich Protection & Rescue Service. Once stopped, it was welcomed by over 100 employees and the Edelweiss management team. 
The Airbus A350-900 offers state-of-the-art technology and comfort

The A350-900 gives Edelweiss the latest in technology, efficiency, and comfort. It’s among the most fuel-efficient wide-body aircraft made, made possible by advanced engines and lightweight materials. Compared to Edelweiss’ current A340-300s, the A350 burns 25% less fuel and produces 25% less CO2. It also produces up to 50% less noise. Edelweiss Air’s new A350s will offer seating for 339, up from the A340-300’s 314. Edelweiss has six A350-900s on order, with the current A340-300s fully replaced by mid-2027. That’ll bring the airline’s long-haul fleet back to its pre-pandemic level of six aircraft.

Read more
Southwest changes baggage policy, points earning, and more
Southwest changes policies for baggage and points
southwest baggage points swaexterior 4 90e42d

Southwest has announced new policies on checked bags, points earning, and more. According to the airline, the initiatives “support business objectives and create choice for current and future Customers of America’s largest domestic carrier”. Perhaps most significantly, the airline will no longer offer two free checked bags for all passengers. Also included are adjustments to how Rapid Rewards members earn points on qualifying flights. These changes are in addition to the introduction of assigned seating, set to take effect in early 2026.
Southwest introduces significant changes

Over the years, Southwest’s trademark has been unassigned seating and two free checked bags. That’s in addition to its thrifty “Wanna Get Away” fares. As part of the company’s evolution, changes are on the horizon. Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines, described the changes: “We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect.” 

Read more
New Delta and the PGA Tour partnership offers these SkyMiles perks
New Delta and PGA Tour partnership offersp perks to SkyMiles members
delta pga tour pgatour logo

Delta Air Lines announced a multi-year partnership with the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions this week. The agreement gives Delta SkyMiles members a series of bespoke experiences via the SkyMiles Experiences platform, including access to TPC Network golf courses like TPC Sawgrass. The platform also allows members to purchase once-in-a-lifetime experiences with bid or buy-now options.
Comments from Delta and the PGA Tour

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “Delta and the PGA TOUR are two global organizations focused on best-in-class performance, a spirit of continuous improvement, and the power of the experience economy. Our partnership with Jay and his team will give customers incredible opportunities to experience the PGA TOUR in new ways while furthering our mission of better connecting the world.” 

Read more