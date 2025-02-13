 Skip to main content
Lufthansa adds its award-winning Allegris cabin to these routes

Lufthansa expands Allegris cabin offerings

By
Allegris First Class "Suite Plus"
Lufthansa

Lufthansa’s award-winning Allegris cabin is now available on more flights. Starting on March 30, the long-haul cabin is bookable from Munich to San Diego, and from mid-April, Munich to New York-Newark. In early August, a route to Charlotte joins, with a connection to Bengaluru continuing as well. Those with existing reservations will receive a free upgrade to a spacious Allegris seat. Additionally, the new First Class suites will appear on trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Shanghai, and Bengaluru.

Allegris Business Class is an award-winning design

Lufthansa Allegris Premium Economy
Lufthansa Allegris Premium Economy Lufthansa

In 2024, Allegris Business Class received the International Design Award, and in 2025, the German Design Award. The Lufthansa Business Class Suite includes sliding doors, higher walls, a monitor up to 68 centimeters, and ample personal space. Beyond that, all travel classes benefit from the Allegris design, with improved comfort on long-haul flights. In First Class, the “Suite Plus”  uses a double cabin, two wide seats, a sliding door, and more. Premium Economy has enhanced legroom, a fold-out leg rest, and a hard shell design that doesn’t affect other passengers when reclining.  

Heiko Reitz, Chief Customer Officer Lufthansa Airlines said: “I am delighted that we are offering our guests Lufthansa Allegris on more and more routes. For flights to the USA alone, customers can choose between five destinations from Munich. We currently have nine A350-900s with Allegris on board at Lufthansa, six of which already offer our customers the new, highly exclusive First Class. Overall, our new cabin interior is extremely popular with guests – with satisfaction rates in Business Class of well over 90 percent.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
