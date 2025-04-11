This continent’s airports lead the top 100 global rankings

At the recent Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid, the Skytrax World Airport Awards took center stage, revealing the World’s Top 100 Airports for 2025. Asian airports made a strong showing, dominating the top 10 and seen throughout the rankings. Here are the top performers.

Asian airports are among the world’s best

Not only did Asian airports appear throughout the Top 100 Airports, but they also led the way, securing five of the top 10 places. In first place was Singapore Changi Airport, which earned the win for the 13th time in the award’s history. Not only that, but the airport also won for World’s Best Airport Dining, Best Airport in Asia, and World’s Best Airport Washrooms.

Recommended Videos

Singapore Changi Airport is so amazing that locals actually travel there just to visit. Inside are rock-climbing facilities, art exhibits, cinemas, and more spread among four terminals. Nearby is the Jewel Changi Airport, an entertainment and retail facility with a nature-themed design. It’s linked to Singapore Changi Airport via one of the passenger terminals.

Next up was Tokyo Haneda at #3. That can be attributed to its cleanliness (winning World’s Cleanest Airport) and its accessibility for those with mobility limitations.

Seoul-Inchon was at #4 and was notable for its customer service, which helped it win the title of the World’s Best Airport Staff. Additional Asian airports in the top 10 were Narita International Airport (#4) and Hong Kong International Airport (#6). The latter is notable for moving up five spots from the prior year.

But that’s only part of the story. An additional 26 Asian airports made the list for the World’s Top 100 Airports, including Jakarta (#25), Kuala Lumpur (#65), and Okinawa (#78). The full results can be viewed on the Skytrax website.