Low-cost airline adds Houston to Tokyo route for under $350

ZIPAIR adds route between Houston and Tokyo

By
Tokyo Japan city lights
Tokyo, Japan Jezael Melgoza via Unsplash

Japan-based budget airline ZIPAIR will add a Houston-to-Tokyo flight starting March 4, 2025. The route will fly between George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) four days a week. It will be ZIPAIR’s fifth U.S. route over the Pacific.

ZIPAIR’s Houston to Tokyo route: Four days per week, bargain price

Sushi chef, Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan Thomas Marban via Unsplash

The NRT to IAH route will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays aboard a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The aircraft will offer 18 lie-flat business class seats and 272 economy seats. Reservations for the $333 intro fare are available from October 10 through November 30.

Shingo Nishida, President of ZIPAIR Tokyo, said: “The launch of our service from Houston, Texas, will offer a convenient, low-cost option to travel between the U.S. and Asia. We are committed to providing our valued customers more flexibility to travel on international flights and believe this service will be successful due to the extensive airport connectivity featured at both George Bush Intercontinental and Tokyo Narita. We look forward to welcoming new and seasoned travelers to take advantage of our fully customizable travel experience, including complimentary Wi-Fi service.”

Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports, commented: “This new partnership with ZIPAIR aligns perfectly with the mission of Houston Airports to connect the people, businesses, cultures and economies of the world to Houston. By adding more airline partners like ZIPAIR, we’re responding to growing passenger demand for international travel options. This new route to Tokyo not only strengthens our global connectivity but also offers travelers more flexibility and affordability, ensuring Houston remains a premier gateway for global travel.”

